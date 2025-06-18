“Traveling Is Overrated”: Former Bills DE Marcellus Wiley Shares an Unpopular Opinion

Traveling is often viewed as a great, fun time to experience other parts of the world and cultures. For professional athletes, they are required to travel nonstop during their playing seasons and sometimes they will even travel internationally.

While traveling to the average person may seem more of a getaway, for some athletes, it is not. In fact, due to the frequent traveling that they do, a lot of athletes get tired of it and don’t like to travel.

Whether it’s sitting on long flights uncomfortably, changing sleeping habits due to traveling to and from different time zones, and being away from home/friends and family, athletes grow tired of hopping on a plane and traveling from city to city and state to state.

One former athlete who was vocal about the topic was former defensive end, Marcellus Wiley. Wiley spoke on his YouTube Channel, Marcellus Wiley ‘Dat Dude TV’ with his panel and in their recent episode, and the topic they spoke about was traveling.

In this case, Wiley was an outlier, as he was the only one who refuted against traveling and explaining why he doesn’t enjoy it.

“Dawg, you’re not selling me on travel, I don’t care what you say,” Wiley opened his episode up by saying. “You wanna go somewhere where it’s cheap, I could go down the street.”

The crew then tried to convince Wiley that traveling isn’t bad and said traveling is good for many things such as finding and eating great food elsewhere, and other things such as going to zoos and doing other activities. Wiley clapped back saying that the idea of and the action of traveling is just overrated.

“I just think it’s overrated,” Wiley continued. “First of all, I’ve had the best meal ever. I would leave my house ever to put effort and money into getting that best meal again. You’re telling me to go across the whole world for a meal? Hell no.”

The crew then joked with him saying he could meet elephants at zoos on vacations, and he responded in a funny way saying he can stay in Los Angeles and visit them at the L.A. Zoo.

For much of the episode, the crew tried to convince Wiley that there are numerous good reasons to travel. He kept arguing whatever claims they made with personal opinions/experiences and would not talk any differently on his hatred of traveling.

Wiley could be an outlier when it comes to traveling, especially for younger NFL players. As soon as the NFL season ends, most players are seen vacationing in warm places such as Cabo, and other tropical areas typically. Just look at the New York Giants’ team during the 2019 season enjoying themselves on a boat in Miami.