Shannon Sharpe Gives Fans the Opportunity to Own His Impressive Shoe Collection

Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Shannon coach Shannon Sharpe on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Days after Tom Brady announced that he would auction off his treasure trove of 40+ memorabilia items, Shannon Sharpe decided to one-up the GOAT by announcing that 300 pairs of sneakers from his personal collection are now up for grabs.

Advertisement

Sharpe took to Instagram last night to announce he is teaming up with “Cool Kicks” in Las Vegas to auction off this impressive collection. The event is set to be held today [November 1] at 7 PM Pacific time and is organized for a worthy cause.

According to Shannon, proceeds from the auction will go toward a scholarship fund he will start — The Savannah State Scholarship Fund — named after the University he attended in youth.

The former NFL tight end shared that the reason for setting up the fund is simple. He wishes to give back to an institution that gave him so much in his formative years.

“I’m auctioning off 300 pairs of sneakers from my personal collection and it is going to a very worthy cause. The Savannah State Scholarship Fund – I’m gonna start a scholarship fund because I thought it was appropriate for me to give back, to donate to my school that’s done so much for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Club Shay Shay (@clubshayshay)

For those who have followed Shannon Sharpe over the years, it’s unsurprising that the sports broadcaster has more than 300 sneakers in his collection. In today’s culture, sneakers ooze flamboyance. And Sharpe, who treated himself to a green-faced ‘John Mayer’ Rolex after a successful podcast episode, certainly doesn’t shy away from splurging on shoes.

What’s funny about the sneaker collection, however, is that Sharpe didn’t even know he had amassed these many sneakers.

Sharpe’s enormous sneaker collection

At the end of the announcement, Shannon, while looking at the sneakers in his closet, noted that there were certain pairs he didn’t even know he owned. The Nightcap host expressed shock at this realization but soon turned it into a benefit, letting his fans know that they would have the chance to acquire unused pairs.

“Some of these sneakers… guys, I didn’t even know I had. But you get the benefit from it.”

Amongst the 300 pairs, the Jordan 1 Retro High Off-White University Blues edition is set to fetch some serious bids. Shannon is also auctioning off the limited edition CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low ‘White Silks’, which is also expected to set the auction on fire.

Let’s just say this is a must-attend even if you are a sneakerhead and an NFL fan.