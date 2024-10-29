Tom Brady Isn’t Going to Part Ways With One Special Jersey as He Auctions Off His Treasure Trove of Memorabilia

Oct 27, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; FOX commentator Tom Brady stands on the sideline before a game between the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Tom Brady recently announced that his treasure trove of memorabilia from his college days will be up for grabs at “The GOAT Collection: Watches & Treasures from Tom Brady” event next month. The event will see Brady part with items gathered over the years of his playing career, but, of course, with the exception of his most prized possession.

In an interview with Sotheby’s, the former NFL quarterback, now LV Raiders owner, revealed that he is auctioning off his memorable jerseys and watches in the hope that his fiercest supporters can value them as he has over the years.

However, his Super Bowl LI jersey is something that he won’t let anyone get their hands on. For the GOAT, that matchup between the Patriots and Falcons represents the biggest comeback in the history of the sport.

Considering Brady, over the years, has been known for his champion mentality, it’s understandable why that jersey and the victory are so important for him.

“My Super Bowl LI jersey: It signifies the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. To me, it’s the grail of all pieces, and will be in my collection forever.”

But why does he want to preserve a stained jersey with him? Why not the helmet? Well, the answer lies in how Tom Brady interprets the symbolic meaning that a jersey presents to him.

As per the GOAT, a jersey not only has blood, sweat, and tears but also has all the memories of the season embedded in the fabric. In hindsight, this makes jerseys great memorabilia for taking a trip down memory lane.

That said, jerseys aren’t the only memorabilia Brady is listing for the auction.

What other treasured items is Tom Brady putting up for sale?

“The GOAT Collection: Watches & Treasures from Tom Brady” event will be held on December 10th this year at Sotheby’s New York. As per reports, the event will have more than 40 memorabilia items and watches up for grabs.

These items encapsulate some of the major moments from Brady’s career, starting from the shirt he wore at the NFL Combine in 2000 to the football with which he set the NFL record of 80,560 passing yards in 2021. Another jersey that is up for bid is one he wore to his debut Pro Bowl in 2002.

Arguably the most important item from the collection is Tom’s helmet that he wore during the pandemic. According to Brady, this helmet signifies a major memory from the last days of his playing career. Moreover, the way the helmet came to be was funny.

As per TB12, COVID forced Brady to remove the decals from his old Patriots helmet to make it fit enough for practice as a Bucs player. Combine all these factors, and an offseason practice helmet becomes something truly special for the GOAT. Now, even you can get your hands on this special item.

Apart from jerseys, balls, helmets, and wristbands, Brady will also be having some of his prized watches on sale. While it’s unclear which watches Brady has chosen to part with, he surely possesses some luxurious timepieces.

It will be interesting to see which watches make the cut at the auction, and most importantly, which memorabilia fetches the highest bid.