“Makes Him Look Like He Doesn’t Know Football”: Shannon Sharpe Takes Shots at Jerry Jones for His Derrick Henry Comments

It’s the second consecutive week that Shannon Sharpe has voiced his frustrations about how Jerry Jones is handling football operations in Dallas. After calling out the Cowboys’ owner for his volatile reaction to a journalist last week, the former NFL star is once again offended by Jerry’s comments regarding Derrick Henry.

Advertisement

The Ravens’ formidable running back has been an undrafted free agent since the offseason and seemed like an ideal option for Dallas. But Jerry and his team decided to pass on him.

Now that the Cowboys are struggling to maintain their footing on offense, especially in the run game, while Henry is excelling each week with the Ravens, fans and pundits are pointing fingers at Jerry for his blunder of not signing the player. The businessman, however, remains adamant in his decision, claiming that Henry wasn’t actually fit for the Cowboys’ offense.

While reacting to why he didn’t sign the star running back, Jerry said on ‘105.3 The Fan’:

“Derrick is having a career year. I don’t know if he’d be having a career year in our situation… We don’t run that type of offense at all.”

Jones further cited the team’s salary cap situation as the prime reason for their lack of interest in Henry.

Sharpe was evidently annoyed by Jerry’s take and didn’t hold back in expressing his bold opinions on the owner. The former tight end pointed out how Dallas has been lacking in their run game, asserting that Jones’ words ring hollow considering Henry’s immaculate performance.

“You make no attempt to run the football because you know, you don’t have guys that are capable of running the football,” Sharpe said during his appearance on the FirstTake. “The more you talk, Jerry, the worse is going to get because everybody’s seeing what Derek Henry is doing.”

In his distaste of Jones’ take, the analyst went all in and didn’t even hesitate to question the owner’s football knowledge:

“It’s really simple Jerry. It just let me know, you know, very little about the game of football”

The Hall of Famer’s words, though harsh, come from a place of sound reasoning. Henry has been leading in rushing yards this season and recently hit the speed of 21.72 mph in an 81-yard run against Tampa Bay. The fact that the RB lives in Dallas makes matters even worse.

It’s not the first time that Jones’ public comments have enraged Sharpe; just last week, the analyst was appalled with the owner’s questionable power trip at an interview.

Jerry Jones’ distasteful threats

‘105.3 The Fan’ reporter Shan Shariff became the target of Jones’ wrath when he asked a simple question regarding claims that the Cowboys’ inactive offseason caused the team’s poor performance. Jerry didn’t take these words too kindly.

“That’s not your job,” Jones said, audibly annoyed, before issuing what seemed like a threat to the journalist. “I’ll get somebody else to ask these questions. I’m not kidding.”

The interaction rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, including Sharpe, who didn’t shy away from calling the owner out for misusing his power.

“To put a man in fear for his job,” said Sharpe via FirstTake. “I hate, I detest, I despise someone that would prey on the weak.”

The analyst further pointed out how Jones is in an “advantageous” position while Shariff is a mere radio host, which allowed the billionaire businessman to speak publicly in such a manner.