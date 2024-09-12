Shannon Sharpe Instagram Live Scandal: Team Nightcap Chooses Best/Worst Possible Time to Promote 69 Shirts

Feb 4, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; NFL former player Shannon Sharpe arrives on the red carpet prior to the 6th Annual NFL Honors at Wortham Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Team Nightcap wasted no time capitalizing on host Shannon Sharpe’s bedroom blunder. Sharpe saw himself in the middle of a media storm today as he accidentally broadcasted his bedroom affairs on Instagram Live.

After he apologized for the blunder on Nightcap, the show he co-hosts Chad ‘Ocho’ Johnson, the team launched a special edition t-shirt to “commemorate The Time 84 Went Live.” They posted about the new merch on X:

Ayo, Unc don’t know when to quit (IYKYK) just get one of these shirts to commemorate The Time 84 Went Live at https://t.co/43x63KcbgF@ShannonSharpe @ochocinco @ShayShayMedia_ @eightyfourclo pic.twitter.com/6wQWHz3Gob — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) September 12, 2024

The special release includes two designs, one with ‘Nightcap Film Department‘ printed on it with the number 69 instead of Sharpe’s regular 84, which features on other T-shirts and Caps.

The other design features ‘Nightclap‘ on the front, instead of the usual ‘Nightcap,’ and ‘Film Department. Hollywood, CA’ on the back.

Sharpe accepted that he was embarrassed by the leak but said it was just him “being a healthy active male.”

The T-shirts take a dig at Sharpe’s accidental adventure and embrace the embarrassment as one of the best possible ways to put the whole thing behind. While some might think it’s marketing genius, others are bound to wonder if doubling down on the controversy is the best way forward.

However, in the NFL world, Sharpe won’t be the first to try to make quick bucks out of a scandal as former Patriot Antonio Brown’s whole post-NFL career was built on it.

Many fans will question the logic behind such an immature move but as they say, no publicity is bad publicity. And Sharpe’s Nightcap team is just trying to turn lemons into lemonade. The sales of the merch will ultimately decide whether this was the best time for the launch or the worst.