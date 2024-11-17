Shannon Sharpe Senses Underlying Racism Behind the Deion Sanders Hate: “[Black Men] are Supposed to Be Humble, Thankful”

Shannon Sharpe has a theory as to why Deion Sanders has so many haters. According to Sharpe, the color of Sanders’ skin might have something to do with the fact that he’s criticized much more than his counterparts.

Ever since Deion Sanders decided to coach college football, the spotlight has been firmly on him. With that much attention and adoration, hate is also bound to creep in. But the hate directed at him, despite all that he’s done to turn around the Colorado program, feels more intense.

According to Sharpe, “Sometimes people have a problem with black men being outspoken…We’re supposed to be humble, we’re supposed to be thankful.”

Sanders is definitely outspoken. Prime doesn’t take disrespect from anyone and isn’t afraid to say exactly what he thinks. He even vowed to “step in” if the wrong team tried to draft his son Shedeur Sanders and star WR Travis Hunter. That’s something even the most influential people would hesitate before admitting in public. But not Coach Prime.

Sharpe says the criticisms hurled at Sanders are along the lines of, “How dare you be so outspoken? Why you can’t be “coach-like”? Why you gotta have chains? Why you gotta have Prime on your sleeves?” which clearly doesn’t have much to do with his abilities as a Coach.

Sharpe’s take suggests that even now, there’s still a disproportionate bias against people of color in the world of football. But people like Coach Prime are hell-bent on changing things and perceptions, playing the game by their own rules.