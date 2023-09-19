Shannon Sharpe Wants Stephen A. Smith & Terrell Owens to Discuss Their Dispute in Private; “Not Going to be For the World to Hear”

Stephen A. Smith and Terrell Owens are making the internet witness an internal dispute which has come out raging in the open. However, Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is disappointed with how the situation is panning out, since it was not supposed to be a public show.

In his latest episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, former Undisputed analyst Shannon Sharpe sat with Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson to discuss the entire fiasco, and as many fans had predicted beforehand, both the NFL legends ended up sharing the same opinion on the beef.

Shannon Sharpe Wants Terrell Owens and Stephen A. Smith to Privately Resolve Their Feud

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, during the recent episode of Club Shay Shay, along with Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, delved deeper into the Stephen-Owens controversy. During the interaction, Shannon claimed that both, Terrell and Stephen A have reached the pinnacle of their broadcasting careers, so there is no point taking this beef forward on a global stage, as they can just give each other a call and put an end to it.

“I am a firm believer, we can disagree. You got your opinion, I got mine. You see something one way, I see something another way, but for me, if I got something to say, I will call you and you and I are going to discuss it. It is not going to be for the world to hear,” Shannon stated, while reflecting on the Owens vs Smith feud.

Agreeing with Shannon’s take, Chad claimed that they are both individuals who took their own paths and ultimately ended up reaching at the pinnacle of their careers. So there is no point continuing with the feud which is only going to push them down in front of the world. This whole fiasco really kicked off when Owens had reportedly questioned Smith’s blackness.

The Terrell Owens vs Stephen A. Smith Controversy

Former Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens and TV personality Stephen A. Smith share a reputation for their flamboyant behavior. Another thing that they also share is a deep mutual dislike for the other, which resurfaced with an old clip from ESPN’s ‘First Take.’ The clip portrayed Owens questioning Smith’s “blackness.”

However, Terrell has defended himself repeatedly, asserting how “he had nothing to hide.” He even went as far as to take legal action against ESPN. He sued the channel for sharing their private text conversation on air without ‘his consent.’ But Smith, being Smith, couldn’t resist commenting about “Owens’ desperate (b*tt) who tried to pull some trifling (stuff),” per Sports Illustrated.

Post that, Terrell had urged Smith to focus on himself. After all, he feels the Radio host is still a ‘bit salty’ about their past interview where he supported Max Kellerman. It was when Owens also accused Smith of getting Kellerman fired. It seems like this ‘tumultuous’ feud between Owens and Smith is far from over, being constantly fueled by their contentious history, public spats, and some side-taking by the NFL community.