Shannon Sharpe’s Proposed $100 Million+ Deal Will Encompass 5 of His Podcasts Including Sharelle Rosado’s ‘Humble Baddies’

When Shannon Sharpe walked away from Skip Bayless and FS1’s Undisputed in 2023, many believed he’d fade from the sports media spotlight. Two years later, not only has he remained relevant, but he’s also built an empire. The Hall of Famer has reinvented himself as a powerhouse content creator, stacking up successful media ventures under his Shay Shay brand.

Now, he’s reportedly on the verge of sealing a podcast deal worth over $100 million—a jaw-dropping number that reflects just how far Sharpe’s reach extends beyond the gridiron.

While the former tight end has yet to make an official announcement, and his representatives remain tight-lipped, the buzz surrounding this potential deal is undeniable. The agreement is expected to encompass all podcasts under the Shay Shay Media umbrella, further solidifying Sharpe’s position in the media industry.

Among the podcasts included in this deal is Humble Baddies, co-hosted by Sharelle Rosado, a real estate broker and former fiancée of Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. The inclusion of Rosado’s podcast adds an intriguing layer to the Shay Shay Media network, especially considering Johnson’s existing collaboration with Sharpe.

Alongside Rosado’s podcast, there’s, of course, Nightcap, co-hosted by Sharpe and Johnson, which is adored by fans for its blend of sports commentary and personal anecdotes.

Club 520 Podcast, hosted by former NBA player Jeff Teague, which provides insights into the basketball world, is also among the five podcasts. So is The Bubba Dub Show, which is widely appreciated for its comedic twist on sports discussions.

That said, what’s most impressive about this news is the wild success of “Club Shay Shay,” which Sharpe created following his infamous breakup with Skip Bayless. The podcast quickly gained traction, featuring interviews with prominent figures in sports and entertainment.

In fact, many believe that the catalyst behind Sharpe’s $100 million deal is due to the wild success of the Club Shay Shay episode featuring comedian Katt Williams last year. It has amassed over 89 million views on YouTube (and counting), showcasing Sharpe’s ability to captivate audiences.

Regardless, the potential $100 million deal underscores the shifting dynamics in media consumption, where athletes leverage their platforms to create content that resonates with fans. So Shannon Sharpe’s strategic expansion of Shay Shay Media reflects a broader trend of athletes transitioning into media moguls, capitalizing on their personal brands and fan bases.

For the sharp-eyed, Sharpe’s impending deal also serves as a blueprint for athletes seeking longevity beyond their playing careers. By embracing digital platforms and diverse content creation, the Nightcap host exemplifies the modern athlete’s potential to influence and shape media narratives.