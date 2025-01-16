“We’re Not Back Together Officially”: Chad Johnson’s Ex Sharelle Rosado Speaks Up on Having a “Great Relationship” With Ochocinco Post Breakup

Chad Johnson and former Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado broke up in October last year after Rosado allegedly discovered texts from other women on Ocho’s phone. Despite their breakup, the two have maintained a great relationship, as seen through their regular banter on social media. Their public interactions might even have some wondering if they are secretly back together. However, as Rosado clarified recently, that’s not the case.

Promoting her latest Netflix show, “W.A.G.s to Riches”, Sharelle made a pit-stop at 99 Jamz, where she spoke about the show while spilling some tea about her current situation with Ocho. The conversation about her ex started after the host mentioned how Sharelle had been chatting with Ocho before the cameras started rolling.

The host further exposed Sharelle by noting how Chad was still addressing her as “babe.” This led to the host asking Sharelle if the couple had patched up, to which Rosado replied with a ‘complicated no’.

The CEO of Allure Realty revealed that the couple still maintain a great relationship but aren’t officially dating. So are they dating unofficially? Rosado somewhat answered this question by describing her relationship with Chad Johnson as dating without intimacy. In simple words, Sharelle and Ocho are still best friends.

“We’re not back together officially, but he’s my best friend. Like he is truly my best friend… it’s like we’re still dating without the intimate part.”

For fans of the couple, the fact that the duo are still on talking terms is great news. For those out of context, right after their breakup last October, Rosado had blocked Ocho on her phone.

What proceeded was the former Bengals WR famously expressing his vulnerabilities on Nightcap, as he vowed to get married in February 2025 — something he planned to do with Sharelle Rosado.

The former Bengals star was clearly not taking the breakup well. Johnson seemed to be heartbroken at losing his fiancé, as he wildly revealed his plans of getting married in February this year, even if it’s not Rosado as the bride.

“I know one thing, I’m getting married come February, you hear me,” Johnson said. “I’m getting married in February. I don’t know who the f–k it’s going to be, but when that goddamn day come, I’m walking down the aisle with somebody.”

Cut to a month later, Chad Johnson gets publicly roasted by Rosado for his comment on her “X” post. With just the heart emoji as the caption, Sharelle posted an Outfit of the Day video with seemingly no malicious intent.

Out of the blue, Johnson quote tweeted the post with him questioning her whereabouts. “Where you going?” asked Chad. Sharelle instantly fired a befitting reply by noting that she was not going to him.

“Not to you,” Rosado replied.

Considering how hostile and painful the initial days after the breakup were for the duo, it’s encouraging to hear that they’ve maintained a great rapport. After all, old memories die hard. And let’s not forget, the two also share a child.