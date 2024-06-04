Shaquille O’Neal Nods Along Shannon Sharpe’s Take On Caitlin Clark Getting Bullied By WNBA Players

Caitlin Clark’s recent encounter with Chennedy Carter has ignited a firestorm of support across social media. Carter’s hard foul that knocked the Fever’s point guard to the ground not only highlighted the physicality of the game but also sparked widespread debate about the treatment of star players in the WNBA. Amidst the uproar, sports personalities Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson have stepped up to voice their concerns, gaining support from none other than basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, on their latest episode of Nightcap Podcast, discussed the incident from an unseen angle. Sharpe claimed that there has been a massive increase in attention and love for the WNBA since Caitlin Clark entered the league.

However, while he is supremely excited for the landscape to finally claim its rightful place, Sharpe disagrees with the kind of play that Carter resorted to. In his commentary, Sharpe said,

“It’s exciting for the WNBA and its players, but that play there, nah, we can’t be doing that. That’s unacceptable. Tell me when the last time all these players have been in the league all this time, name all the prominent players, tell me the time the WNBA has had this much buzz.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nightcap (@nightcapshow_)

Shaquille O’Neal, the basketball prime, acknowledged Sharpe’s take on the matter by reposting the clip from the podcast, highlighting his agreement on the matter. This endorsement from O’Neal holds immense weight as the NBA star belongs to the same background and his opinion can have an effect on player treatment in the WNBA.

@SHAQ backs Shannon Sharpe on his take on the Caitlin Clark matter on the Nightcap pic.twitter.com/AzOrZ5odCU — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) June 3, 2024

Meanwhile, many NFL fans and other sports enthusiasts have also weighed in, expressing their support both subtly and vocally. The incident has catalyzed a broader discussion on how even the most physical games need to have a bottom line and the protection of star players like Caitlin Clark as well as team solidarity are two of the most important factors for a fair competition. This might be the WNBA’s opportunity to capitalize on the positive change.

Shannon Sharpe Acknowledges Newfound Interest in WNBA with Caitlin Clark and an Important Opponent

Undoubtedly, the WNBA has reached a new high with record viewership in the draft, and more and more viewers are rallying to watch their matches each day. Likewise, Shannon Sharpe was fair in his assessment as he also accorded added attention to Angel Reese besides Caitlin Clark who is a star in her own right.

Despite the current turmoil, the WNBA has an opportunity to capitalize on the increasing attention while also pushing for fair play, as Sharpe said,

“It’s unnecessary and it’s all uncalled for, but what Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have done is they have a new set of eyes. They have a different demographic now watching. They have other people watching and enjoying WNBA games. I myself have been tuned in and enjoying them as well. When we get a little break, I’m going to do a little traveling, a little hopping from city to city to catch some of these games.”

Interestingly, Angel Reese, who was drafted as the No.2 overall pick in the WNBA Draft 2024 had a supportive reaction to Chennedy Carter’s brutal treatment of Caitlin Clark. While the two top picks have a historical rivalry, Reese’s reaction became a matter of discontent for many.

In fact, the young star realized how this could be an issue for her and decided to skip the post-game conference to avoid questions about her reaction. Arguably, with a lot brewing up, the WNBA had one of its most difficult days this Sunday, and with the growing attention, it seems like fans might get more narratives to delve into in the coming days.