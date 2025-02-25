Shedeur Sanders Blames His Dad Deion For Letting Him Become “Chunky” In Size

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When you are the son of the legendary Deion Sanders—a man known for his lightning speed and unmatched athleticism, one would think that kind of pedigree would guarantee a freakishly athletic build, right? But for Shedeur Sanders, things didn’t exactly go that way.

Unlike Coach Prime, the Buffs QB isn’t the fastest on the field. Nor does he have the strongest arm. Instead, he’s been blessed with an unreal football IQ and an arm that hates inaccuracy. As per Shedeur Sanders, there’s a reason for that—his dad during his formative years let him get “chunky”.

In his latest YouTube video, Shedeur Sanders opened up about how his diet alongside his life took a massive turn when his parents split. When his mom Pilar Sanders ran the household, the QB reminisced about eating the best of organic vegetables and clean food.

But after his parents’ divorce, Deion Sanders extended his bachelor life habits to his kids, by allowing them to eat whatever they wanted. This, as per the Buffs star made him a little chunky.

“In high school, I always ate clean. My mom was really into organic food—she raised us on an organic diet. Then, you know, my parents split, and I spent more time with my dad. He let us eat whatever we wanted, so that’s when I got a little chunky.”

Luckily for Sanders, this unabashed freedom didn’t affect his dietary preferences as he continues to prefer salads and clean nutrition over junk food. The only fast food item that Sanders occasionally indulges in is KFC. Apart from that, the Buffs star loves his salad and almond milk.

“Diet-wise, it was mostly salads and clean food back then, and I still eat the same way now. I don’t eat fast food—I’m not a big fast-food guy. There are only certain fast foods I eat. Max… KFC is correct, but other than that, not really. I like almond milk too—I don’t drink any other milk besides that.”

Interestingly enough, Shedeur Sanders’ pre-game meal also consists of a lot of veggies. As far as the post-match meal is concerned, the Buffs QB surprisingly doesn’t consume a lot—contrary to the general practice.

While most eat their hearts full to compensate for the calories lost and energy expended in the game, Sanders instead chooses to relax after moving his body for the last 2 hours or so.

“For pregame, I like salads. But postgame? Man, after a game, I’m just mentally exhausted. I just want to go to a quiet place and chill. I don’t like when people move around too much—we’ve just been moving for all those minutes, so I need to just relax.”

Once the dust settles, Shedeur then chooses to replenish himself with the tried and tested basic meal of rice, chicken breast, and broccoli.

“If I had to choose a go-to meal, it would be white rice, chicken breast (trimmed with no fat, yuck), and broccoli. I like to put the broccoli in the oven, season it, and let it get crispy—like really crisp.”

Though Shedeur joked initially about his dad’s role in making him chunky, his present approach to his diet shows his commitment to the game. In fact, being chunky has helped him absorb all the hits like a champ when the Buffs’ offensive line wasn’t as good during his first year playing D1 football.