Cover Image for “Racist Twitter Keeping Deshaun Watson Trending To Save Dan Snyder”: Browns QB Supporters’ Latest Conspiracy Theory

“Racist Twitter Keeping Deshaun Watson Trending To Save Dan Snyder”: Browns QB Supporters’ Latest Conspiracy Theory

Shubham Bhargav
|Fri Oct 14 2022

Browns QB Deshaun Watson was recently slapped with yet another s*xual misconduct lawsuit. While many are asking the league to impose a lifetime ban on him, his admirers reckon he has been framed.

Deshaun Watson has attracted more attention than any other football player in recent times. He was accused of s*xually assaulting a number of women and although the fans were expecting the league to suspend him for at least a complete season, he walked away with a 6-game suspension.

Later, the suspension was extended to 11 games and a $5 million fine was also imposed on the man who signed a $230 million deal with the Browns while he was facing multiple lawsuits.

Everything was getting back on track for Watson as he was destined to join the Browns for practice by mid November and was cleared to play his first game of the season against the Texans in December.

Deshaun Watson Fans Reckon He Has Been Framed by The League

However, most recently, he was slapped with the 26th s*xual harassment lawsuit. Immediately, a number of people started bashing Watson on Twitter but his supporters believe that there might be bigger powers at play here.

A number of people have pointed out on Twitter that as soon as Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s latest controversy caught public attention, Deshaun Watson was slapped with another lawsuit.

Watson admirers are claiming that the Browns quarterback’s name is being used by the NFL to distract people from the Dan Snyder issue which has the potential to tarnish the image of top league executives and several team owners.

For the unversed, several reports have emerged in the last couple of days stating that Dan Snyder apparently hired private investigators in order to find out some dirt on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and many other franchise owners.

As per ESPN, Snyder told an associate that other owners and even Goodell won’t f*ck with him as he has enough information to blow up the league.

Snyder was all over Twitter and tonnes of fans were calling out the NFL for being a terrible organization but within hours, the focus shifted completely on Deshaun as he was accused of harassment by another woman.

Watson fans are using this rationale to establish that the Browns might have been framed. Only time will tell what happens next in the Snyder and the Watson case.

