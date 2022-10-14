“Racist Twitter Keeping Deshaun Watson Trending To Save Dan Snyder”: Browns QB Supporters’ Latest Conspiracy Theory

Browns QB Deshaun Watson was recently slapped with yet another s*xual misconduct lawsuit. While many are asking the league to impose a lifetime ban on him, his admirers reckon he has been framed.

Deshaun Watson has attracted more attention than any other football player in recent times. He was accused of s*xually assaulting a number of women and although the fans were expecting the league to suspend him for at least a complete season, he walked away with a 6-game suspension.

Later, the suspension was extended to 11 games and a $5 million fine was also imposed on the man who signed a $230 million deal with the Browns while he was facing multiple lawsuits.

Everything was getting back on track for Watson as he was destined to join the Browns for practice by mid November and was cleared to play his first game of the season against the Texans in December.

Deshaun Watson Fans Reckon He Has Been Framed by The League

However, most recently, he was slapped with the 26th s*xual harassment lawsuit. Immediately, a number of people started bashing Watson on Twitter but his supporters believe that there might be bigger powers at play here.

A number of people have pointed out on Twitter that as soon as Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s latest controversy caught public attention, Deshaun Watson was slapped with another lawsuit.

Watson admirers are claiming that the Browns quarterback’s name is being used by the NFL to distract people from the Dan Snyder issue which has the potential to tarnish the image of top league executives and several team owners.

For the unversed, several reports have emerged in the last couple of days stating that Dan Snyder apparently hired private investigators in order to find out some dirt on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and many other franchise owners.

Is Twitter keeping Deshaun Watson trending as long as the Washington owner is in trouble? After all, Twitter has proven to be more [email protected] than they think Trump is. — Vic William (@williamvic90) October 14, 2022

People have to have the same energy for Daniel Snyder that they have for Deshaun Watson 💯 — Closure Inv Agency, Inc (@CIApiFL) October 14, 2022

WTF?! 14 mins after Al Michaels blasts Dan Snyder and the @NFL on #TNF a brand new Deshaun Watson case / news drops?! Maybe to distract everyone from what’s going on between billionaires and their own screwed up situations?! 😤😤😤#Browns x #NFL pic.twitter.com/Tk1eR1C51v — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) October 14, 2022

Dan Snyder starts running his mouth about ruining the NFL, and they throw out Deshaun Watson news to distract everybody! — Stoic Sports & Finance (@BrownsStoics216) October 14, 2022

The #NFL is going to do everything they can to keep Deshaun Watson off the field this year. It’s no coincidence this news breaks on the day Dan Snyder is threatening Roger Goodell. — Cyrus W MacDougall 🐶 (@jackhiggins330) October 14, 2022

As per ESPN, Snyder told an associate that other owners and even Goodell won’t f*ck with him as he has enough information to blow up the league.

Snyder was all over Twitter and tonnes of fans were calling out the NFL for being a terrible organization but within hours, the focus shifted completely on Deshaun as he was accused of harassment by another woman.

Watson fans are using this rationale to establish that the Browns might have been framed. Only time will tell what happens next in the Snyder and the Watson case.

