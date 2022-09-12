Russell Wilson net worth: How much is Denver Broncos Quarterback worth

Russell Wilson’s transfer to the Denver Broncos was one of the biggest stories this offseason. Moreover, he recently signed a gigantic $245 million 5-year extension deal which will boost his net worth big time.

Russell Wilson is a name to reckon with in the world of the NFL. First roped in by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012, Russell went on to play for them till the 2021-22 season.

During his stint with the Seahawks, Russell earned a number of accolades and broke a series of records. Named to as many as 9 Pro Bowls, Russell led the Seattle-based franchise to consecutive Super Bowls.

However, after reports of Wilson-Seahawks relationship going sour ahead of this season started surfacing, there were rumors that Wilson was demanding a transfer.

Although Wilson’s agent refuted the rumors, he was eventually traded to the Denver Broncos. The superstar QB enjoys a massive following and after his transfer was confirmed, Wilson’s Broncos jersey ended up breaking sales records.

Also Read: Colin Kaepernick created $43 million worth media buzz with infamous Nike campaign

The net worth of Russell Wilson

Russell had signed a $2.99 million 4-year rookie contract back in 2012. Looking at his impressive performances, the Seahawks offered him a 4-year contract extension in 2015 worth $87.6 million.

Wilson’s base salary steadily kept increasing. While it was $12.34 million in 2016, it jumped to $17 million in 2019. Post that, Wilson signed another 4-year extension deal with Seahawks.

This time, the deal was worth $140 million with a gigantic $65 million in signing bonus. With $107 million in guaranteed money, it was the biggest deal in NFL history at that time.

After getting transferred, Russell’s Seahawks deal was carried over by the Broncos, eventually entitling him to take home $24 million in 2022 and $27 million for the 2023 season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

Moreover, ahead of the 2022-23 season, Wilson signed a massive $245 million 5-year extension through to the 2028 season with the Denver-based franchise, including $165 million in guaranteed money.

In addition to this, Wilson also earns a hefty amount from brand endorsements. He has been associated with high-end brands like Mercedes Benz, Amazon, Bose, Nike, Duracell, Braun, Pepsi, American Family Insurance and many more.

The net worth of the superstar quarterback stands at $165 million at this point. Moreover, Russell is loved by the fans as he believes in giving back to the society as well.

Russell put up a youth football camp named Russell Wilson Passing Academy a few years ago and around a decade back, the earnings from the camp were donated to the Charles Ray III Diabetes Association.

Wilson has created “Why Not You Foundation” on behalf of which he donated about a $1 million to the Seattle Children’s Hospital in 2016. He also helped in providing meals to the needy families at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Age 33 Marital Status Married to Ciara Wilson Team Denver Broncos Residence Denver Nationality American Endorsements Mercedes Benz, Amazon, Bose, Nike, Duracell, Braun, Pepsi Annual Salary $35 million Net worth $165 million Birthday 29th November Height 1.8 m Ethnicity African American & Native American heritage Pro Bowl Selections 9 times Championships 1

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes, who signed a $16.4 million rookie deal, was robbed at gunpoint in insane robbery