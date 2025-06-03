Amid Rams Punter Ethan Evans Going Viral for a 705-Lb Squat, Here’s a Look at NFL Stars With the Heaviest Reported Squats

The NFL world is periodically taken aback when Jalen Hurts posts himself squatting 600 lbs. But logically, it makes sense: he’s a quarterback who needs that strength for plays like the Tush Push. So, what would you think if we told you a Rams punter named Ethan Evans could squat as much as Hurts—and then some?

Advertisement

That’s right, fans were stunned when they saw Evans effortlessly squat 705 lbs in a recent Reddit clip. It’s an impressive feat, but it really makes you wonder: what’s the point of being a punter and pushing yourself to squat that much?

Even Hurts has never pushed himself like Evans shows in the video. So, naturally, Reddit gave their takes on the display. “Jalen Hurts in absolute shambles right now,” someone joked. “Rams should have him run the tush push,” another suggested.

What’s even more surprising is that this isn’t the most weight Evans has ever lifted. Back in February, he posted a clip of himself deadlifting 800 lbs. That’s roughly the weight of a typical grizzly bear. Insane!

Ethan Evan’s… 800 pounds.. unarguably the Strongest Punter in the world… pic.twitter.com/pSOlPKpyeS — Rams Tapes (@RamsTapes) February 18, 2025

With Evans’ impressive display of strength, it got us thinking: what’s the most weight an NFL player has ever lifted? So, we took a deep dive into previous offseasons where some of the league’s strongest players showed off their raw power.

Let’s start with perhaps the strongest ever defensive lineman in the NFL, and maybe the strongest active player still in the league, Andrew Billings. The 6-foot-1-inch, 311 lbs lineman reportedly squatted 805 lbs back in high school. He also clocked in a 500-lb bench press and a 705-lb deadlift. That’s over 2,000 lbs of weight that he was lifting at just 18 years old. Even Evans would be impressed.

Then, we dug up the time Cris Collinsworth on Sunday Night Football mentioned that Michael Pierce of the Baltimore Ravens squatted 725 lbs once. Pierce was an undrafted rookie at the time, but his strength has become his calling card in the NFL. He’s now entering his ninth season.

And how could we forget the time Nick Chubb was captured squatting 675 lbs at his former high school? With all due respect to Evans and the rest of the bunch, Chubb’s squat might be the most impressive. Remember, he’s only 230 lbs and dealt with an ACL tear coming out of college. But he can squat over twice his weight and then some.

It’s worth mentioning an urban legend in the NFL lifting community, too: Larry Allen. Before entering the league, Allen could reportedly bench press 500 lbs. Then, in the NFL, he eventually worked up to 700 lbs. Furthermore, his teammates claim they saw him squatting over 900 lbs once in the gym. There’s no footage of the feat, but it sounds like he would make what Evans did look easy.

It’s always comical to see NFL players post offseason workout videos when they’re just doing simple exercises, mainly because it’s their job and exactly what they’re supposed to be doing. But every once in a while, we get videos like these that make us sit back in awe. Why does a punter need to squat 700 lbs? Who knows. But it’s awesome to watch nonetheless.