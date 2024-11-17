Shedeur Sanders Delivers a ‘Not-so-Humble’ Response When Asked What Separates Him From Other QBs

Shedeur Sanders is at the pinnacle of his college career right now and on an upward trajectory. He is him! And he knows it.

Advertisement

When the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off, teams will be scrambling on top of each other to get him on their side. He is the best QB in college football right now and when the draft rolls around, he likely won’t have to wait very long to hear his name being called. So is it any surprise that he knows how good he is, and isn’t afraid to admit it?

During an interview with Nike, the interviewer asked Shedeur what he thinks “separates you from the rest of the quarterbacks across the country?” Shedeur’s response was bold and instant:

“I’m just me. I got the ‘it’ factor.” You can bring all these other guys on the stage and I promise you, they ain’t the same as me.”

Shedeur isn’t exactly known for his humbleness. In fact, much of last season was about his overconfidence and flashiness on the field. Remember how he flashed his very expensive watch after every game?

But this season is different. The Buffs are 8-2 in the season right now, and in the running for the Championship Game. He has completed nearly 73% of his passes for 2,882 yards with 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions, before the Utes game.

After routing the Utes 49-24, Shedeur apologized for his shaky start to the game! That’s a whole lot of growth and maturity from Shedeur that we didn’t get to see much of last season.

However, there is someone who isn’t as sure of Shedeur’s abilities as the rest of the football world is right now.

Draft analyst “not impressed” by Shedeur Sanders

While almost all of the football world is sure about not only Shedeur’s talent and his career trajectory, Dan Brugler of The Athletic isn’t too sure. The draft expert had a brutal analysis for Shedeur when he joined Nate Tice on the “Football 301 Podcast.”

Brugler said, “I’m not impressed by the physical traits,” highlighting concerns about Sanders’s size and arm strength, which he described as “B-level” for an NFL quarterback. He compared Sanders’s playing style to that of Jordan Love but noted that while Love has succeeded in the NFL, he possesses higher-end physical traits that Sanders lacks.

Brugler further emphasized that Sanders’s style might not translate well against NFL defenses, which could expose weaknesses in his game.

The analyst’s brutal assessment didn’t stop there, as he went on to tackle COlorado’s sack problem. He expressed concerns regarding Sanders’s performance under pressure. He stated, “A lot of that is working the pocket, and understanding where the rush is coming from,” emphasizing that while Sanders is a capable athlete, he often takes too many sacks.

Brugler also pointed out that although Colorado’s offensive line has been a topic of discussion, many of the sacks can be attributed to Shedeur’s own decision-making. “The offense line for Colorado is going to get brought up endlessly throughout the draft process, but a number of these sacks are on the quarterback,” he remarked.

Per Brugler’s analysis, Shedeur still has a long way to go before he is fit to be an elite NFL quarterback. To get there, the young football star must improve his ability to read defenses and he needs to learn to make quicker decisions on the field.