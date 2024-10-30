Shedeur Sanders Discloses Deion’s Wish to Do a LeBron and Bronny For One game

History played out in the NBA last week when LeBron James and his son Bronny hit the court for the Los Angeles Lakers on the opening night of the season. The father-son was the talk of the sporting world, and it seems they may have inspired a few other dads and sons pursuing the same business. About 1,000 miles east of LA, in Colorado, Coach Prime was wishing for a similar dream outing too.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders revealed that LeBron and Bronny have inspired his father and coach Deion Sanders “to put the pads back on.”

“I think it’s really inspiring. I think Dad thought about coming back for one game. He’d just be on a kickoff return, just being a frontline blocker, not doing anything, just making history,” said Shedeur on the 2Legendary Podcast,

For that, Deion, 57, would have to come out of retirement. Coach Prime has a history of making comebacks. The former NFL cornerback had quit in 2001 and 2004, only to make a comeback and play the entire season for the Baltimore Ravens in 2005.

Considering his age, it is unrealistic to even think that he would make a comeback to football as a player. The fact is that he would not be able to play in the NFL even if Shedeur clears the 2025 draft.

However, Deion can do the next best thing: continue coaching his son and develop him into a champion player.

Buffaloes OL Justin Mayers, who joined Shedeur on the show, also shared his take on the LeBron-Bronny saga.

Justin shares his experience of growing up watching LeBron

Mayers felt that the dad-son in the NBA is all the more special considering the age gap between the two. LeBron is 39, though there is no sign of him slowing down any time soon. And, Bronny is 20.

Also, it takes a lot of talent for the son to make it at to the biggest professional stage in basketball at his age.

“That is crazy. I mean, I remember growing up watching LeBron, and now he is playing with his son. You know, I’m not that old. But seeing him play, I am very happy for them. I think that’s a very historical event,” said Mayers.

There has been an instance of a father-son duo playing football in the same team in the past. More than century ago, in 1921, Ted Nesser was the player-coach of the Columbus Panhandles in the American Professional Football Association (APFA). His then 19-year-old son, Charles Nesser, joined him on the roster that year.

Deion, however, is not eligible to play in the NFL. The question of whether he would be fit or not is secondary as of now. Much like the Sanders clan, the LeBron-Bronny history-making feat is making us all eager to watch a repeat of that in the NFL. Considering the physical toll the game takes on the players, it is a long-shot for someone to play at the highest level for that many years to enable his son join the gridiron alongside him.