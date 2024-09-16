Shedeur Sanders Does Not Fit Into Dad Deion’s 3-Point Checklist for Recruiting QBs

Last year, Deion Sanders made headlines by revealing his metrics for quarterback recruitment. While many found Deion’s rigid methodology problematic back then, it has now hilariously come to notice that his son, Shedeur Sanders, doesn’t fit the same criteria set by him.

During an appearance on ‘The Rich Eisen Show,’ Deion revealed that when recruiting a QB, he looks for players who hail from a two-parent household, have a GPA above 3.5, are not known for mischief, and are leaders. On top of that, he wants his quarterbacks to be “smart.”

Whereas in DEs, he prefers kids from a single-parent household looking to make it out of poverty as he wants his defensive players to have that hunger and fire in them. While many complained about Deion’s approach to being classist, it’s hilarious how his team’s talisman, his son Shedeur, is a product of a single parent.

For those out of context, Shedeur’s parents, Deion and Pilar Sanders, separated in 2013. So, a good chunk of Shedeur’s life stemmed from being raised by a single parent in Deion. On the other metrics, however, only a few surpass Shedeur.

Academically, the QB boasts of an impressive 3.9 GPA. As far as his demeanor and personality are concerned, Shedeur has a clean public image and oozes leadership based on what we have seen of him.

The only criticism the quarterback has faced came when he criticized defensive back Xavier Smith, claiming he didn’t even remember him and that he was “mid at best.” This took place after Xavier left the program and accused Deion Sanders of undermining other players’ confidence, among other things.

With that being said, it cannot be overlooked how Shedeur misses his father’s metric. And considering how the majority of fans back then didn’t approve of Deion’s metrics, they were quick to have a laugh at Coach Prime’s son’s expense.

“Maybe that’s why Colorado is so a**” – Netizens troll Deion Sanders for Shedeur failing his QB metric

When one of the most prominent coaches in the American college football landscape openly boasts of having a recruitment metric that favors players from a well-to-do family, it must be heartbreaking for a single parent-raised kid to dream of being a QB under Deion.

Thus, fans at the time were outraged that a Black icon supported a “classist” profiling metric. And that sentiment hasn’t changed much now.

To be fair to Deion his current QB (and son) doesn’t fit his recruiting standards so maybe that’s why Colorado is so ass https://t.co/zZ4trsBa9V — Jenna’s Beefy Boy (@DanzW0rld) September 15, 2024

How’s this working out for him? https://t.co/6BOXcLa2i6 — The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) September 14, 2024

I have many negative thoughts on this. Idc if this was posted last year https://t.co/32wtK1ZTAA — LIL SAINT (@Wednesdayad_ams) September 14, 2024

However, his recent recruitment cycle is a body of proof of how he has changed his metrics. Take Jimmy Horn Jr., for instance. The star wideout has already positioned himself as one of the standout wide receivers in college. But it all started with the Buffaloes head coach taking faith in the aspiring athlete.

Despite his background, including his father being incarcerated, Deion’s efforts to build a program that supports and elevates players from challenging circumstances are evident.