Shedeur Sanders Drops Massive Hint on Potential NFL Landing Spot After Passing by the Team’s Home Stadium

With the Colorado Buffaloes missing out on the Big 12 Championship Game and the College Football Playoff, all Shedeur Sanders has to look forward to is a possible spot in the Alamo Bowl on December 28. With three weeks to kill, the QB’s focus has unsurprisingly started to wander down the road to April, when he will likely be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And it turns out, he already has a favorite destination in mind.

Advertisement

The Buffaloes QB posted a story on his Instagram account on Friday that got some people out of their seats. The story right before the one in question featured an influencer listening to Sanders’ song “Perfect Timing.” That was followed by a video of Sanders cruising by the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium.

Shedeur Sanders isn’t even hiding the fact he wants to be a #Raider 👀 pic.twitter.com/PqDSpDmPWq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 6, 2024

Fans certainly had a lot to say about Sanders’ seeming interest in joining the Raiders in 2025.

Sanders to Bowers is gonna do numbers — PrizePicks (@PrizePicks) December 6, 2024

No surprise and would be the perfect fit — Terps Recruiting (@TerpRecruiting) December 6, 2024

I think he’d fit well with coach pierce — Crich♦️ (@Degen__inc) December 6, 2024

who would want to be 😭 — Barkley Super Bowl LIX MVP (0-0) (@BarkleysBurner_) December 6, 2024

A lot can be gleaned from those two Instagram stories. Was Sanders perhaps posting his song “Perfect Timing” prior to zooming in on Allegiant Stadium in the next post to hint that it’s the perfect time for him to join the Raiders? That may be far-fetched, but there’s no doubt that the zooming on Allegiant Stadium means the thought of joining the Black and Silver has crossed Shedeur’s mind.

And why not? They check a lot of boxes for both Shedeur and his father, Deion Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders would be a good fit in Las Vegas

Deion has been adamant that he will be closely involved in the draft process for his son, even stating that he will step in if necessary. He has also mentioned that he prefers his son to play in a warm climate, and it doesn’t get much warmer than Sin City.

Both father and son have become accustomed to, and surely appreciate, the limelight during their time as football royalty. There aren’t many markets where the lights will be brighter than the Strip. Not to mention the business opportunities for the business-savvy Sanders family in a burgeoning market like Las Vegas.

But can the Raiders get Shedeur? And would they even want him? The answer to that second question is a resounding YES.

Cam Ward is up there too, but Shedeur is generally viewed as the top QB in this relatively weak class. Vegas has struggled with poor QB play as well as injuries at the position this year. It’s safe to say that owner Mark Davis and head coach Antonio Pierce will be looking to move on from the aggressively mediocre duo of Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell in 2025.

The answer to the first question is a little tougher. Shedeur currently has the shortest odds (+125) to go first overall in the draft. That means that one of the 2-10 teams (Raiders, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars) will get the first shot at Sanders. If it’s the Jags, they won’t take a QB after handing Trevor Lawrence a $50 million-a-year deal this off-season, but they could trade the pick too.

The Giants seem to be the only team standing in Las Vegas’ way. However, we’re thinking Shedeur probably wouldn’t mind heading to the Big Apple to play with Malik Nabers either.