Shedeur Sanders Explains Why He Won’t Predict the Winner of the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State CFP Final

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders laughs as he watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It didn’t take long for another season of college football to come to its final stage. Following their victories in the Cotton Bowl and the Orange Bowl respectively, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will contest in the CFP Championship to crown the next National Champions. Everyone has picked their favorites for the game but Shedeur Sanders is not keen on doing that.

Shedeur revealed on the latest episode of his 2 Legendary podcast that after the conclusion of the Buffaloes eventful season, he has stopped paying attention to college football. He hasn’t watched enough games of either the Buckeyes or Notre Dame to pick a side or predict a winner for the Natty.

” I haven’t been watching them too closely so I don’t know who is going to win. I don’t know, I’m not sure.”

It seems he has been just enjoying his vacation as he prepares for the next phase of his football career.

The Buckeyes are the favorite to win another Natty when the two teams meet at 7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. They have -360 odds while Notre Dame’s odds stand at +285. However, it would be foolish to count the Irish out as they have risen against the odds, winning two matches this season where they were the underdogs.

Ohio State has a 63.1 percent win probability and is on a six-game win streak against the Fighting Irish. However, the last matchups between these two historic teams have been single-possession games.

So, besides the vacation, what is the Buffs QB up to lately?

Shedeur had tears in his eyes after watching the video of the Buffalo players’ first day back

If Shedeur Sanders wasn’t watching college football during his well-earned vacation, he might have been catching up on Season 3 of Coach Prime’s documentary—right? Wrong. The only videos he watched were Well Off Media clips and a post from his co-host Darius featuring Colorado’s first day back for the new season.

In the video, the new class of recruits and returning Buffaloes gathered in Colorado as Deion Sanders addressed the team. Watching it brought tears to Shedeur’s eyes as he reflected on his journey. It hit him that the time had come to leave his family, his teammates, and everything he’d known behind.

Seeing the Juniors sitting in his former seat stirred his emotions. On one hand, he felt nostalgic about his time there; on the other, he felt a sense of relief knowing he didn’t have to wake up early for practice or endure grueling sessions—at least for a few more months. For now, Shedeur is fully embracing the chance to relax and enjoy his vacation.

“The only thing I watched anything was the Well-Off and your YouTube video about the first day of meetings. I almost shed a tear. I’m going, bro. My family, everything I know. Junior is sitting in my seat but I’m like dang, they’re already back. I’m on vacation still. I was kind of sad and then I was kind of happy. I’m still on vacation.”

The 2025 NFL Draft is still three months away. The draft will take place on April 24th at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Shedeur will likely be a top-five pick given how many teams need a new QB. Until then, he can just relax and chill and watch the National Championship and the NFL playoffs.