Shedeur Sanders Flexed His $305,000 Watch During His Pregame Celebration

In Colorado’s season opener against North Dakota, Shedeur Sanders gave a timely reminder to American football fans about his greatness with a swashbuckling performance. But before tasting success in his season opener, Shedeur hyped up fans by bringing back his popular watch celebration which went missing last season during the Buffs’ string of 8 losses.

Flicking his wrist and raising his arm high enough to flash his watch, Shedeur flexed his Richard Mille before the match to the home crowd. While the majority cheered, a few were still reeling from last season’s disappointing turnaround to be impressed by it.

That said, Shedeur’s celebration is truly unique in the sporting landscape. Most iconic celebrations generally involve poses or muscle flexes, but Shedeur is one of those rare breeds who flexes his watch and rightly so. The college athlete who just signed a 4.7 million deal with Nike, was seen wearing a $305,000 worth Richard Mille RM 011 Felipe Massa edition.

As the name suggests, Richard Mille in 2007 launched this sporty timepiece in collaboration with F1 driver Felipe Massa. With curved bezels, high adaptability and a detailed design, the watch company considers this piece perfectly designed for outdoor experiences.

Considering the uniqueness of the celebration, it was no surprise to see Shedeur’s special pose make it to EA’s College Football 25 as well. Fans are also big fans of Shedeur’s celebration as they are always mesmerised by Shedeur’s high-end watch collection. Hence it was no surprise to see his supporters take to social media to praise Shedeur for his win and his celebration.

Fans Laud Shedeur Sanders For Shifting From Audemars Piguet To Richard Mille

When you are the highest-valued NIL player, there’s not a lot that’s stopping you from buying a Tesla Cybertruck or owning a host of high-end watches. Shedeur’s viral ‘watch’ celebration’s main attraction is obviously the time-piece he rocks on the day. So it was no surprise to see internet sleuths detect that Shedeur switched allegiances with Audemars Piguet by rocking Richard Mille this time.

While watch enthusiasts lauded him for his new collection, the rest lauded him for his impressive outing against North Dakota. Amongst the flurry of fans sending him love was Pilar Sanders, Shedeur’s mother and Deion’s ex-wife.

The arguably best reaction to Shedeur’s celebration however was by a netizen who shared his wish of seeing Shedeur win the National Championship and do his iconic watch celebration while “perfect timing” plays in the background.

One could argue Coach Prime has passed down how to look the part down to his son Shedeur. Add to that his wild popularity among football fans and a first-round draft pick could easily propel him to a household name in America. Given, the stars align for him in April, 2025.