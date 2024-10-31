Shedeur Sanders Gets Featured Alongside Lionel Messi, LeBron James and Other All Time Greats in New Beats Campaign

In case there were any doubts about whether Shedeur Sanders is the face of college football or not, the latest Beats commercial dispels them.

Yesterday, global audio giants Beats by Dr. Dre launched their latest campaign called “Athletes Get It” with a star-studded video. It featured 12 of the world’s best athletes in their respective sports, and Shedeur Sanders was the one representing the world of American football.

The mission of the campaign was simple — let the world know that from the GOATs [Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Serena Williams] to the upcoming stars [Shedeur Sanders, Bronny James], every athlete uses Beats. So, fans should too. As narrator Angel Reese puts it, “What’s stopping you?” from getting a pair for yourself.

Seeing Shedeur share screen space with certified legends like Messi, LeBron, Shohei Ohtani, and Serena Williams was a proud moment for the QB’s fans. They promptly bombarded the campaign video with love and congratulations.

While a few wondered why Shedeur was the one handpicked to represent the college football landscape, the answer to their question lies in the NIL deal that Beats has inked with the QB.

Shedeur along with 10 others inked NIL deals with Beats this fall

A few months ago, the audio product manufacturer launched the second edition of their “Beats Elite” campaign by signing NIL deals with 11 college football players. Apart from Shedeur, the list included Georgia QB Carson Beck, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, and Texas’ Johntay Cook II, among others.

As part of the deal, these 11 athletes will not only get to wear custom Beats products but will also be utilized by the audio brand for upcoming marketing campaigns. Considering this, it is no surprise to see Shedeur featured in the latest campaign, as he is the most popular and arguably the most talented among the group.

That said, Shedeur doesn’t rank the audio brand’s NIL deal as the most valuable contract in his portfolio. In fact, the QB’s most valuable deal will come the day he signs an endorsement deal with luxury watchmakers Audemars Piguet. “My dream NIL deal is definitely AP,” the QB said on ‘2Legendary podcast.’

Considering his on-field celebration, off-field attire, and persona, it makes a lot of sense why the Buffs star admires the brand so much.

While he will have to wait for that historic day to arrive, he can, in the meantime, ply his trade for brands like Gatorade, BRADY, Mercedes-Benz, Nike, and Beats, among others.