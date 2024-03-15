Shedeur Sanders is Already Drawing Interest From NFL Team, That Could Help Him Stay Close to Dad Deion Sanders

With all this chaos, it’s safe to assume that the Broncos don’t have much scope of winning the AFC West this season. The Sean Payton-coached side are predicted to finish without playoffs for the ninth year.

With a mediocre draft positioning and lack of funds, attracting top talents is a herculean task for the Denver Broncos this season. The consensus amongst the Broncos fandom reveals that they have accepted this to be a year for a rebuild. However, there is a silver lining of hope. Assuming the Broncos have another disappointing season, they will be the front runners for the number 1 draft pick in 2025. This means that the Broncos will be the front runners to sign the projected #1 Overall of the 2025 Draft – Shedeur Sanders, per Blue Blood Bias.

The Talented Colorado QB is the son of Broncos legend Deion Sanders and the prospect of Shedeur leading Denver into a new era will be super exciting for the fans. Moreover, a generational talent like Shedeur backed by his father’s legacy would mean that tickets would sell like hotcakes for every Denver match. With Shedeur’s signing, Denver not only gets a generational talent but they also get a superstar with an aura who can be their face for the years to come.

The last 8 years have been miserable for the Broncos. For starters, the Denver-based team hasn’t qualified for the playoffs in the last eight years. The previous five years also saw massive instability on a management level with an ownership change and HCs being fired left and right. Fans garnered some hope when the Broncos signed Russell Wilson. However, it all went down the drain as the nine-time Pro Bowler played some of his most disappointing football for the Broncos.

This has led to the Broncos releasing him prematurely while they will still be paying his $38 million salary till the end of his contract tenure. Salary cap issues and lack of success have also resulted in star players Justin Simmons and Jerry Juddy leaving the Broncos.

While the move to bring in Shedeur makes a lot of sense for the Broncos, does it do enough justice to Shedeur’s talents? Here are a few reasons why we believe it’s a win-win for both parties.

Shedeur Sanders to Broncos Allows The QB To Stay Close To His Family

After a Hall of Fame level career, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has been venturing into coaching. He is currently the HC at Collarado Buffaloes where he can train his son Shedeur. Moreover, his son Shilo is also trained by Deion for the Buffaloes where he is fighting to be the starting safety for them. Coach Prime and Shedeur are also joined by Deion Jr., the QB’s elder brother who documents Colorado University Football every day through his media house.

Deion Sanders is also joined by his daughter at CU. His daughter Shelomi is a sophomore at the Boulders women’s basketball team. Deion’s sister Tracie Knight meanwhile is his assistant at CU. Safe to say, Shadeur’s entire family is based in Colorado, and moving away from them won’t be the most lucrative thing for him.

Moreover, the QB has only been coached by his dad from childhood, and moving away from Colorado would again create a distance between him and his coach who knows his game inside out. Lastly, having Deion and Shedeur Sanders close to the Broncos facility might result in more ticket sales and membership purchases.

The Sanders family has a stronghold in Colorado’s sports system and their success is a matter of pride for the citizens of Colorado. As seen with CU last year, admission inquiries rose by 20% [via Front Office Sports] after the association with Coach Prime was announced. From a Broncos perspective, something similar can be anticipated. All said and done, Shedeur to Broncos is a no-brainer move.