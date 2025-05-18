“I’m Working With 8 Toes”: Deion Sanders Takes Up a “New Hobby” to Challenge His Actor Friend

For years, Deion Sanders has been taking a break from strenuous physical activities. But now, out of the blue, he’s back with a new challenge. At 57, Prime Time wants to prove that he still has his athletic ability, although he’ll be doing it with two fewer toes on his feet.

Deion took to Instagram to share that he’s trying to learn how to play tennis. That’s right, tennis! After a successful football and baseball career, Sanders wants to add a third sport to his arsenal.

Posting a courtside selfie with that classic grin, the future (or maybe “could-be”) US Open champ showed off his swings. While his movements were slower and more deliberate, Sanders made sure to remind everyone that Father Time waits for no one. Especially when you’re playing with two fewer toes. But what’s most important is that he’s out there giving it his all.

“I got a new Hobby because I’ve got to have something that I can personally compete. Give me 6 months and I’m gonna be PRIME BLACKENROE! Please understand I’m working with 8 toes and a lot of pain but baby I’m working,” Deion penned.

It was a funny nickname — Prime Blackenroe — that Deion gave himself, inspired by the great John McEnroe himself. Maybe if we give Sanders time to practice and hone his skills, he can get somewhere close to what the tennis legend had to offer.

Regardless, it’s admirable that Deion is still pushing himself. At this age, most people would rather take up something like woodworking or home maintenance, but Prime Time still wants to feel like an athlete.

In reality, though, Deion seems to be getting in shape so he can compete against his actor friend, Leon Robinson. In fact, he even called him out later in the post.

“My goal is to be able to Compete against my dear friend and 1 of the Best Actors in the game who has played every role imaginable [Leon Robinson] That …….. can PLAY PLAY! Leon, I’m Coming for you man,” Deion ended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

Some former athletes simply can’t back down from a challenge! Leon Robinson is an American actor and singer who has starred in some popular movies like Above The Rim and Cool Runnings. He was most popular in the 90s when Deion was at the height of his athletic career.

But like Deion reminded fans, Leon can play tennis well, so he’s going to have to work up a sweat to take down his good friend. With 8 toes, he’s at somewhat of a disadvantage.

Still, Deion has always found ways to compete with the best, whether through skill or by getting in their heads. And when he’s at his best, Prime Time has both the skills to thrill and the trash talk to demoralize his opponent.