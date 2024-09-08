Shedeur Sanders is Better Than Many NFL Players, Can be a Starting QB Right Now: Colts LB Drops Bold Take

The hype surrounding Shedeur Sanders continues to build, even as critics question his readiness for the NFL. Despite leading Colorado to a thrilling 31-26 victory over North Dakota State in the season opener, doubts persist about his pro potential.

Enter Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin, who’s not afraid to go against the grain. Franklin boldly declared that Shedeur Sanders is fit to be “a starting quarterback right now in the league. He’s better than a lot of n****s [players] in the NFL right now,” Franklin added, causing quite a stir among his fellow panelists on “The Trenches” podcast.

Even when he was questioned about Sanders being league-ready, Franklin doubled down, exclaiming, “Oh my god! Do we not learn from mistakes, bro?”

Franklin’s enthusiasm for Sanders extends beyond just praise. He confidently ranked the young quarterback above other promising prospects like Hurricanes QB Cam Ward and Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola. This unwavering support comes at a crucial time for Sanders, who’s already being touted as a top pick for the 2025 NFL draft.

However, the road to the pros is rarely smooth. Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes recently hit a bump, suffering a crushing 28-10 defeat against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This setback served as a reminder that, despite the early season heroics, Sanders still has much to prove.

The Nebraska game proved to be a reality check for Shedeur Sanders. His performance was a mixed bag, with the young quarterback struggling to find his groove for much of the contest. Completing just 17 of 30 passes for 185 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, Sanders faced relentless pressure from the Cornhuskers’ defense.

But it wasn’t all doom and gloom. Sanders showed flashes of the talent in the second half that could get the fans talking. His touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester showed the kind of clutch play that NFL scouts love to see. Still, the overall performance fell short of what you’d expect from a potential top-five draft pick.

Now, whether he can translate his early college hype to the professional level remains to be seen. There’s still plenty of football left to play, and Shedeur Sanders has time to polish his game and boost his draft stock. But make no mistake, the pressure is on.