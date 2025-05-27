“They’re in a World of Trouble”: Nebraska Grad Will Compton Reacts as Travis and Jason Kelce Respond to His Bearcats Trash Talk

College football may still be a few weeks away, but the trash talk is already in midseason form — and it’s not just coming from the players. The Cincinnati Bearcats are set to open their 2025 season against Nebraska at Arrowhead Stadium, and NFL vets from both sides are already turning up the heat. Case in point: Will Compton and the Kelce brothers.

Former Nebraska linebacker and Bussin’ With The Boys co-host, Compton, fired the first shot on X. He let Bearcats alums Travis and Jason Kelce know that his Cornhuskers are coming with all their might to win the matchup.

“Would hate to beat your team’s ass on your home field in Arrowhead,” tweeted the former linebacker, tagging both Travis and Jason.

And knowing the Kelce brothers never back down from a challenge, it didn’t take long for them to fire back, bringing all their energy to the latest episode of their New Heights podcast.

“You son of a bi*ch! You’re getting my piss hot, Will!” Travis shouted loudly in mock outrage. “Bussin’ vs New Heights to open the season. It’s on like Donkey Kong, motherfuc*er.”

Jason also didn’t hold back on Will Compton’s remarks as he chimed in with his trademark wit: “Our Bearcats are going to be playing this game versus Will’s corn… and you know, listen, corn’s tough. It’s hard to digest. A lot of the times it’s still in your s**t.”

Just like us, even Travis was baffled by what his elder brother was saying. But hilariously enough, this wasn’t even the weirdest part, as the former Eagles center veered into full Bearcat biology:

“Human beings might not be able to digest corn, but you know what can? A binturong. That’s the official name of a Bearcat.”

As Jason looked up images of binturongs mid-show and joked that he resembled one, Travis capped it off with a phrase that perfectly summed up their response to Will Compton: “You’re so fuc*ed, Will!”

Considering how humorous and fake-aggressive Kelce’s responses were, Will Compton couldn’t let it slide. On the latest episode of Bussin’ With The Boys, he doubled down on the sentiments from his initial tweet.

“We have to do some type of collab with them when we’re out there,” Compton told co-host Taylor Lewan before talking smack about the Kelces. “Trav will already be out there because it’s Arrowhead. We got to get Jason out there. We got to get this shit cranked up. We got to kick off college football season right. And I will say — they’re in a world of trouble.”

While he showed love for the Jason and Travis, Compton made it clear that come kickoff, it’s all business: “At the end of the day… we’re going to whoop these Bearcats’ ass.”

So, as things stand, the Nebraska-Cincinnati showdown is turning out to be the most entertaining opener of the college football season — and not just because of what happens on the field.