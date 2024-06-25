Shedeur Sanders’ New $100K Worth Cybertruck Doesn’t Get the Stamp of Approval From Father Deion Sanders

Shedeur Sanders finally got his hands on a Tesla Cybertruck back in April of this year, which was the first of its kind in Colorado. However, for an old-school guy like Deion Sanders, not everything fancy fits well with his taste, especially the $99,990 electric truck. But can you blame him?

In a clip that hit Instagram, Shedeur is captured chilling with his older brother Deion Jr. alongside his Tesla beast. The two discuss how they like the Cybertruck a lot, while the same cannot be said for their father. Meanwhile, Coach Dad, who disapproves of the giant carrier, shouts from a distance, saying,

“Big truck!”

However, his father’s disapproval doesn’t affect Shedeur’s liking for his Tesla truck. In fact, he believes his dislike only exists because he has yet to take a test drive to realize its greatness.

“He’s just saying that cause he ain’t never drove one before!” Shedeur remarks.

Shedeur, although, is keen on making his case for the Cybertruck. In his answer to the disapproval, he offers Prime a test drive of his massive Tesla car, and that too free of cost.

That being said, it is surprising for someone like Deion Sanders with a flashy personality to disapprove of a car like Shedeur’s. However, he has his own reasons.

Deion Sanders Might Not Consider Cybertruck a Truck Enough

As of 2023, Deion had seven cars in his collection. While most of them are quite luxurious, he is also the proud owner of a Ford F-650, which is an impressive supertruck. The gigantic ride is customized to Sanders’ liking and bears the name ‘Prime’.

Adding the truck to his collection in May 2023, the CU head coach posed with his new ride in an excerpt from a video by Well Off Media as he thanked God while calling the truck his ‘baby’.

The Ford F-650 is a 116.2-inch wide, 239-inch long, and 90.9-inch massive vehicle, whereas the Tesla Cybertruck is a 95-inch wide, 223-inch long, and 68.54-inch vehicle that trails far behind the Ford model.

The F-650 comes with two engine options, 355 horsepower and 468 pound-feet of torque produced by its 7.3 liter gasoline-powered V8. It is obvious that anything to gain Deion’s approval has to be top-notch.

Therefore, Deion Sanders ‘big truck’ is nothing but a sheer mockery of the Tesla cyber truck, as he might not even consider it a truck enough. Whatever the reasons, it is always enjoyable to watch Coach Prime engage in trash talk with his kids, whether it is with the star quarterback Shedeur or with his ever-favorite son Shilo.