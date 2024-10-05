Shedeur Sanders’ Public Meetup With NFL Owner Sparks Draft Discussions

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) smiles as he walks off the field after the game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

While there’s still time until Shedeur Sanders declares for the 2025 NFL draft, speculations have already begun to buzz about his first home in the big league. So, when the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was spotted chatting with Raiders’ Mark Davis, it promptly sent the internet into an even bigger frenzy.

The Las Vegas owner met Sanders on Friday after the Las Vegas Aces’ victory against the NY Liberty. In the widely shared video from the WNBA semifinals, the two can be seen shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries. Davis was even heard telling Shedeur how he has been following him and that he watches all his games.

“I’ve been following you. I watch all your games.”

In reply, Sanders was heard saying, “I appreciate that.” Not so surprisingly, this brief interaction was enough to ignite whispers of the Raiders’ potential interest in drafting Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders and Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis having a long talk “I’ve watched all your games” pic.twitter.com/BYHd29IihX — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) October 5, 2024

With the Raiders clearly in need of a franchise quarterback, the idea does not seem entirely far-fetched. Sanders is already being projected as a first-round pick and is leading the NCAA in NIL evaluation. This year, he has amassed 1,630 yards, 138 completions, and 14 touchdowns, leading the Buffs to a 4-1 record.

Fans caught on to the buzz too, with some excited over the possibility while others not so much. One Denver supporter, for instance, expressed his dismay at the likelihood of Sanders joining the Raiders in next year’s draft.

A fan, however, praised Sanders’ skill set and added that Davis is well aware the QB is a standout in his class.

This user felt that Deion Sanders wouldn’t support the idea of his son joining the Raiders.

While the fans have mixed reactions to the Buffaloes quarterback being linked to Las Vegas, there is another franchise in the news that might be on the lookout for a quarterback like Shedeur.

Shedeur to Miami?

The Dolphins had a good start to the 2024 season with a 20-17 win over the Jaguars in Week 1. However, with Tua Tagovailoa sidelined after suffering a concussion, the team is struggling to find its footing. Given the QB’s recurring injury history, many now believe that Miami might look to find a replacement next year.

And it’s not just analysts or fans speculating; Coach Prime himself seems quite uncertain about the situation in Miami. During his appearance on NightCap, the Buffaloes head coach even raised the dilemma of whether the team should look for a QB in the draft if Tua suffers another concussion upon his return.

“If [Tua] warrants another concussion, that’s got to be all she wrote, we’re praying that don’t happen… What do you do business-wise if you’re the Dolphins? Do you take a quarterback, which is what I’m saying, or do you say, ‘Tua, let’s check this out, let’s see what we’re going to do.’ Is his health more important than that?”

Could Deion Sanders be suggesting the Miami Dolphins should look to draft Shedeur Sanders in 2025? “If [Tua] warrants another concussion, that’s got to be all she wrote, we’re praying that don’t happen… what do you do business-wise if you’re the Dolphins? Do you go into the… pic.twitter.com/f96G7fNj4G — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) October 4, 2024

This brief conversation has since sparked speculation about Deion wanting his youngest son to join the Dolphins next year. To some extent, it makes sense; however, Tua still has what it takes to make a comeback and lead the team to the playoffs.