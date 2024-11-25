mobile app bar

Shilo Sanders’ Mother Pilar Comes to His Rescue Amid Intense Slander

Sneha Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After Colorado’s 37-21 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Shilo Sanders has come under fire. The safety has been on the receiving end of immense backlash from the Buffs fans for his poor performance, especially missed tackles. However, his mother, Pilar, has come to his defense, reminding netizens that the future NFL safety held his own.

Pilar shared a brief video on X, highlighting a text that noted Sanders recorded 7 solo tackles in the Jayhawks matchup, marking his career-best so far. She also congratulated her son for the achievement, putting the critics in their place.

“Congrats [Shilo Sanders] Go Son!!!” she wrote.

While Pilar’s post was a good reminder of how Sanders achieved the personal feat on Sunday, it’s some crucial tackles he missed that have the internet talking. The 24-year-old had missed the last three games due to a forearm injury and the time away from the field took a toll on him. It was visible in his rusty play.

He was particularly plagued by penalties, amassing a total of 3 in the game, namely a horse-collar tackle, offsides, and a personal foul. Kansas running back DJ Gidden also gave Sanders a tough time, rushing for 182 yards to lead his team to victory.

In light of the safety’s struggles to block the Jayhawks’ offense, combined with the disappointing loss to their Big 12 rival, fans vented their frustrations on X.

One such internet user (named John) threw shade at the Buffs star joking that he might have to follow in Deion Sanders Jr.’s footsteps and become a social media personality. He remarked that football wasn’t for Shilo.

One user agreed with John’s assessment, but he thinks that Shilo’s last name is enough to still secure him a late-round draft.

However, many internet users felt that dumping all the blame for Colorado’s loss on Shilo was unfair. Especially since the linebackers and defensive line are also responsible for not curbing their opponent’s offense.

While fans pointing fingers at a player after their team’s loss is nothing new and quite expected, even Coach Prime confessed to the issue around his son’s play. After the game, Deion Sanders addressed Shilo’s performance, calling it “horrible” (via the reporters).

Shilo Sanders faces a tough road ahead as the Buffs drop to fourth place in the Big 12. His shot at redemption is close though, against Oklahoma State on Nov 25 at Folsom Field Stadium.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

Share this article

Don’t miss these