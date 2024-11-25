Shilo Sanders’ Mother Pilar Comes to His Rescue Amid Intense Slander

After Colorado’s 37-21 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Shilo Sanders has come under fire. The safety has been on the receiving end of immense backlash from the Buffs fans for his poor performance, especially missed tackles. However, his mother, Pilar, has come to his defense, reminding netizens that the future NFL safety held his own.

Pilar shared a brief video on X, highlighting a text that noted Sanders recorded 7 solo tackles in the Jayhawks matchup, marking his career-best so far. She also congratulated her son for the achievement, putting the critics in their place.

“Congrats [Shilo Sanders] Go Son!!!” she wrote.

While Pilar’s post was a good reminder of how Sanders achieved the personal feat on Sunday, it’s some crucial tackles he missed that have the internet talking. The 24-year-old had missed the last three games due to a forearm injury and the time away from the field took a toll on him. It was visible in his rusty play.

He was particularly plagued by penalties, amassing a total of 3 in the game, namely a horse-collar tackle, offsides, and a personal foul. Kansas running back DJ Gidden also gave Sanders a tough time, rushing for 182 yards to lead his team to victory.

In light of the safety’s struggles to block the Jayhawks’ offense, combined with the disappointing loss to their Big 12 rival, fans vented their frustrations on X.

One such internet user (named John) threw shade at the Buffs star joking that he might have to follow in Deion Sanders Jr.’s footsteps and become a social media personality. He remarked that football wasn’t for Shilo.

Shilo sanders might have to pick up the camera equipment like his other brother and just film shedeur and travis in the nfl lmao dude looks like a jv player at 25 years old — John (@iam_johnw) November 23, 2024

One user agreed with John’s assessment, but he thinks that Shilo’s last name is enough to still secure him a late-round draft.

Unfortunately, I agree. Shilo’s performance has dropped significantly since last season. That said, I believe his last name alone could get him drafted in a late round. He could contribute as a decent special teams player or practice squad teammate. — Together Changing (@2getherChanging) November 25, 2024

However, many internet users felt that dumping all the blame for Colorado’s loss on Shilo was unfair. Especially since the linebackers and defensive line are also responsible for not curbing their opponent’s offense.

Y’all watched the dline and linebackers get ran through all game and still blame that man. The hate be real — CJ (@artnkicks) November 24, 2024

I watched the game , yea he took a few bad angles, but help me understand how is he the blame? Not the d-line or linebackers. Make it make sense here — Self Made (@Selfmadecarter3) November 25, 2024

While fans pointing fingers at a player after their team’s loss is nothing new and quite expected, even Coach Prime confessed to the issue around his son’s play. After the game, Deion Sanders addressed Shilo’s performance, calling it “horrible” (via the reporters).

Shilo Sanders faces a tough road ahead as the Buffs drop to fourth place in the Big 12. His shot at redemption is close though, against Oklahoma State on Nov 25 at Folsom Field Stadium.