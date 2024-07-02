Shocked Pat Tillman’s Mother Calls Prince Harry “Controversial” and “Divisive” Following ESPY Award News

Prince Harry is set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPYs, recognizing his work with The Invictus Games Foundation. However, this decision has stirred controversy, and particularly with Pat Tillman’s mother, Mary Tillman, the decision could not have been more wrong.

The award, named in honor of the late NFL player and US Army Ranger Pat Tillman, who lost his life in combat in 2004, is meant to celebrate individuals who embody Tillman’s spirit of service and positive impact. ESPN has traditionally used this award to honor Tillman’s legacy.

Mary Tillman expressed her shock at the choice, in an interview with Daily Mail. She described Prince Harry as a “controversial and divisive individual” and suggested there were more deserving recipients, especially those who work for the betterment of veterans.

“These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Athletic (@theathletichq)

ESPN defended its decision in response to the criticism. They explained that, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, they aim to celebrate Prince Harry’s contribution to promoting healing through sports for military service members and veterans worldwide.

While acknowledging that the choice may not be universally popular, ESPN maintained that the cause itself deserves recognition. On top of it, even fan reaction to the choice was a mixed bag of sorts.

NFL Fans Respond To Prince Harry Being Awarded The Pat Tillman Award For Service

The announcement of Prince Harry receiving the Pat Tillman Award sparked a range of reactions from fans. While some were in full support of the decision, others echoed Mary Tillman’s concerns, creating a divided response on social media.

And some of the fans didn’t hold back either. One fan commented, “She is absolutely right !!! Shameful to give to a man who is buying himself a reputation. That is fraud! He has done nothing to deserve it! Shameful!” Another skeptic directly questioned ESPN and Disney, asking, “How much did you take from them?”

She is absolutely right !!! Shameful to give to a man who is buying himself a reputation.that is fraud! He has done nothing to deserve it! Shameful! — GK (@GinaKeiter) June 30, 2024

Elitist going to elite pic.twitter.com/fPasePVl7c — ruokaye (@Druokaye) July 1, 2024

On the flip side, supporters of the decision were quick to point out some key facts. One fan noted, “The Pat Tillman Espy Award is approved and awarded by Pat Tillman’s widow and the Pat Tillman Foundation. They choose the award recipient, and this year they chose Prince Harry.”

The Pat Tillman Espy award is approved & awarded by PAT TILLMAN’s WIDOW and the PAT TILLMAN FOUNDATION. THEY CHOOSE THE AWARD RECIPIENT, and this year THEY CHOSE PRINCE HARRY. — Qiyyah (@Qiyyah18) June 30, 2024

That lady didn’t even know Harry served or the work he has been doing with the Military. It’s sad the UK media is going to do this for every award they win and it’s getting old. — Xubeauty06 (@xubeauty06) July 1, 2024

People works for the Daily Fail – very sad….. — Mala Datta (@MalaDatta5) July 1, 2024

Another defender of the Duke of Sussex added, “That lady didn’t even know Harry served or the work he has been doing with the Military. It’s sad the UK media is going to do this for every award they win and it’s getting old.”

Such mixed reactions really highlight the complex nature of public opinion when it comes to high-profile awards and celebrities.