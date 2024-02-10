Was Prince Harry at the NFL Honors 2024 and Why?

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, meets with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Team Principal & CEO Toto Wolff, right, ahead of the Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix at Circuit of Americas on Sunday Oct. 22, 2023.

The NFL Honors was a star-studded ceremony, with the top names from the league beaming, close to the conclusion of another postseason. A cherry on the cake surprise appearance was made by Prince Harry, making the event far more special. HE attended the event solo, surprising an NFL star with his royal presence.

Reportedly, he was on his transatlantic trip to meet his cancer-stricken father King Charles. Despite the lowly backdrop, Prince Harry presented the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award to Pittsburgh Steelers star Cameron Heyward.

“You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and the way you give back. This final award, the highest honor, is all about serving your community,” said Prince Harry.

Heyward was both happy and starstruck as he received the award for his philanthropy and community impact.“That’s freaking Harry,” Heyward remarked. “Man, I’m in shock. That’s Prince Harry.” In addition to the heartfelt moment, Prince Harry injected humor into the evening. He casually quipped about the differences between rugby and football, saying, “[US] stole rugby from us and made it your own.”

His unexpected dash into the event and the personal touch made a quick wave amongst the fans. Reactions from X (formerly Twitter) give a peek into the lasting impact made by Prince Harry during his brief appearance.

Jarret Peyton, son of Walter Payton was starstruck as well, as he witnessed Prince Harry present the award. He wrote, “How about discussing Prince Harry unexpectedly presenting my father’s award tonight? We had no clue! So crazy!”

While it was a proud moment for the NFL industry, some snaps were sure to fill the air. One such accusation stirred the mix via X, stating, “Yeah, crazy to let Harry co-opt the award honoring your father for his own bit of PR.”

A token of appreciation came from a fan, who was pleased by Prince Harry’s presence and demeanor. The comment read, “He has his mother’s charisma and great heart. I’m so proud of him the way he connects to the US people and black community. Diana adored the black community and was adored back.”

A voice on X called Prince Harry the ‘Wounded Warrior’, writing, “It was pretty cool. He has supported the UK’s version of Wounded Warriors and the Invictus Games so presenting a humanitarian award seems in line.”

Another comment read, “That’s Prince Harry.” Meghan’s husband’s schedule is tight.”

Harry also added more to the intermix of rugby and NFL, being unapologetically amusing with his jokes. Does his recent appearance mean he could grace the Super Bowl too? That remains to be seen. Meanwhile, exploring his past connection to the NFL makes sense as he now steps closer to the biggest sport in the United States.

Prince Harry And the NFL Have an Old Connection

The recent appearance by the Duke of Sussex at the NFL Honors ceremony caused his affiliation with the NFL to resurface. His past interview with Thomas Matthew Bradby, popularly known as Tom Bradby caused a mix-up on social media. Rumors of a newfound connection to the NFL followed with edited images of Prince Harry and legendary quarterback Tom Brady. While the resemblance in the names confused, only to be clarified later, there is another instance that might have created a connection between the NFL and the Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry reportedly graced the stands at Super Bowl LVI with his cousin Princess Eugenie. The NFL official account tweeted a photo of the royal cousins immersed in the Super Bowl LVI. Initially thought to be Meghan Markle, reports later confirmed Eugenie and Prince Harry in masks witnessing the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in a 23-20 game.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020, with their two children Lilibet Diana and Archie Harrison. Now, as Prince Harry made his appearance at the NFL Honors ceremony, there is a possibility of his increased association with the NFL in the future.