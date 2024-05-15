“His Death is Very Suspicious”: Aaron Rodgers Questions the Mystery of Pat Tillman’s ‘Friendly Fire’ Incident

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a guaranteed first-ballot Hall of Famer on the field. Off the field, his controversial, bordering on conspiratorial beliefs, are just as compelling. And he is back with another theory, this time about former Cardinals player and army vet Pat Tillman.

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Rodgers explored the mysterious theories surrounding Pat Tillman’s death. He probed into not just the manner of Tillman’s death but also how the U.S. government dealt with his body and uniform afterward.

Aaron Rodgers suspects the U.S. government of “confiscated” Tillman’s journal and tapped on it to “prop up the war propaganda”, adding:

“His death is very suspicious….[Tillman] Goes over to fight Al-Qaeda and Taliban. Gets over there and he’s like, ‘What the Fu*k am I doing, guarding these popping fields? It’s not what I signed up for. I miss my wife, I miss being in the States,’ and then some really negligent maneuvers happened and split up his unit.”

Pat Tillman, a remarkable defensive back for the Arizona Cardinals, made the brave decision to leave football and join the army after 9/11. Tragically, he lost his life on April 22, 2004, due to friendly fire.

In his chat with Carlson, Aaron Rodgers kept coming back to Jon Krakauer’s book “Where Men Win Glory: The Odyssey of Pat Tillman.” He even shared that it was one of the few books that moved him to tears. The book apparently offered him all the insights he talked about. However, what really happened to Pat Tillman?

Official Statement on Pat Tillman’s Death

It’s true that Pat Tillman kept journals during his service in Afghanistan, but his last journal before his death was allegedly never recovered. Details about Tillman’s journal and uniform were disclosed in the memorandum titled “Review of Matters Related to the Death of Corporal Patrick Tillman, U.S. Army.”

“Witnesses testified that CPL Tillman maintained a personal journal and that, after his death, unit personnel searched for the journal but failed to locate it. SFC (blank) and 1SG (blank) testified they searched CPL Tillman’s belonging, to include his rucksack, duffle bags, and equipment, without finding the journal. “

Pat Tillman’s uniform and armor were destroyed due to being soaked in blood and bodily fluids, deemed bio-hazardous. They were burned within 12 to 24 hours of receipt, ensuring the removal of any unit property before placing them in a 55-gallon burn barrel for destruction.