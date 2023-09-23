“Should’ve Walked Away”: Fans Go Bonkers as Shannon Sharpe Gets Out-Starred By Selena Gomez During Interview With Paparazzi

Shannon Sharpe, who has three Super Bowls and eight Pro Bowls to his name and is also one of the most sought-after broadcasters in the NFL, got snubbed in the middle of an interview by a paparazzi when Selena Gomez stepped in with her Hollywood charm.

A video went viral on Twitter in which Shannon Sharpe conversation with a paparazzi came to an abrupt end when pop star Selena Gomez walked in, and as one can expect, X(formerly Twitter) had hilarious reactions on the entire incident.

Shannon Sharpe’s Interaction With Paparazzi Gets Interrupted by Selena Gomez’s Entry

Recently, Shannon Sharpe, ESPN’s First Take newest addition, was caught on the street by paparazzi. However, soon after that, paps’ attention shifted in a whisker when someone more “sought-after” caught their eye. It was none other than Hollywood singer and actress Selena Gomez.

A TMZ video went viral on X(earlier Twitter), capturing this brief encounter. In the video, the paparazzi initially approached Sharpe for his views on the USA’s run at the FIBA World Cup. They were asking how “we’re seeing some boys, some real talent,” to which Sharpe was about to reply when he was abruptly sidelined. The pap asked Sharpe to “Hold on, one second” as he captured footage of the former Disney teen Gomez entering her car from the Italian restaurant.

However, after the whole thing, the photographer re-engaged with Shannon and apologized. Despite all this, the ESPN analyst wasn’t bothered by the interviewer’s action at all, saying, ‘Nah bro. You good,’ he stated.

As amusing as it was for some, many fans found it rather disrespectful. A fan wrote, “he should’ve walked away” while another one wrote, “Why the paparazzi play Shannon Sharpe like that. We understand it’s Selena Gomez and all, but that’s UNC! Put some respect.” After more reactions started flooding in, Shannon decided to reflect on the entire situation with a lot of humbleness and humility.

Shannon Sharpe Wouldn’t Mind Requesting for a Picture From Selena

The 3X Super Bowl legend addressed the viral video on X by sayin that he absolutely didn’t recognize Gomez at the moment. “Had I realized it was her. I ABSOLUTELY would’ve asked her 4 a pic,” Sharpe wrote, which he later followed up by saying, “I bet IF* I’m ever in the same place as she is again. I’ll get a photo. Walk right up and say, excuse me. Would you mind taking a photo with me?”

However, fans had some pretty strong reactions to the whole incident. Here are some of our favorites:

Overall, the incident turned out to be a hilarious one, and all the credit for that goes to the great man himself. Where many other celebs might have felt disrespected, Shannon didn’t have any issues in admitting that he himself would have approached Selena for a picture.