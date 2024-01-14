Swifties Believe Taylor Swift Sneakily Made Travis Kelce Witness the Golden Globes Award Ceremony Live

Taylor Swift has made frequent appearances at the Arrowhead Stadium to watch her loving tight end in action. However, as TayTay starred at the Golden Globes awards alone in a shimmery green dress, Travis was certainly missed. Yet, the rumor mill has it that Travis Kelce might have witnessed the award show, thanks to his girlfriends’ Facetime.

Swifties who can be as eagle-eyed as possible never miss an opportunity to get an update on their iconic popstar. A TikTok video that captured Swift seemingly engrossed in a video call with Travis Kelce went viral, triggering speculations amongst the fans. As Swift was recorded panning her camera, during the commercial break, fans broke in with their interesting remarks.

“I think she was on the phone with Travis,” remarked one fan via X. Another one claimed the same writing, “You can read her lips.” A remark on the TikTok video also wrote, “She looks like she was FaceTiming Travis”.

The 34-year pop star has been in the headlines more than ever for her entry into the Kansas City Chiefs WAGS club. Along with her strutting rides to the Arrowhead sidelines, her special moments like a public confession have kept fans wanting more. However, a recent mention of Travis Kelce publicly had the most unexpected iced-shoulder from Taylor and her girlfriends.

Taylor Swift Ices Out Jo Koy

Jo Koy made an attempt at humor during the Golden Globes 2024 but Swift wasn’t having any of it. Koy’s jest comparing the camera shots of Seift at the Globes to the NFL did not sit well with the 12-time Grammy winner. As the joke unfolded, cameras captured Swift’s unamused reaction as she maintained a straight face.

Selena Gomez who sat beside Swift and is believed to be Swift’s confidant seemed taken aback. Not only did she choose to maintain a poker face herself, but she lowered her head.

Flavor Flav was quick to weigh in on the situation, suggesting that Koy owes Kelce’s girlfriend an apology.

“He took the easy way to make jokes bout women and Taylor. They ain’t never did anything to the host so why he gotta try to take them down?? The jokes weren’t funny and maybe he should apologize.”

Koy who understood the reaction, downplayed it at the after-party, chalking it up to a quip about fewer camera shots. However, Swift had an important night with her concert film nomination and the amazing success with the Eras Tour. Let’s be thankful Swift didn’t react like Will Smith did at the 2022 Oscars!