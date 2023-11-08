Taylor Swift Hosts a Chiefs Night With WAGs Watching Dolphins Matchup From Singer’s Apartment

Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes cheer during the second half between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift has undoubtedly elevated the football craze to a whole new level. The pop sensation has attended 4 of the Chiefs games, but recently she’s been nowhere to be seen in the arenas. However, that hasn’t stopped the 12-time Grammy winner from supporting her rumored love interest, Travis Kelce, from behind the TV screen. Taylor, who couldn’t attend the high-powered clash between the Chiefs and the Dolphins, had a special night with the significant other of certain Chiefs players.

The singer hosted the game night in her apartment with other WAGs of the Chiefs’ players in NYC. The defending champ ended up winning the closely contested match against the Dolphins with a score of 21-14. Kelce, who had another quiet game, managed to break the Tony Gonzalez record for the most receiving yards in franchise history.

Brittany Mahomes, ever present at the Chiefs games, has been spotted multiple times having a gala time sitting alongside the 12-time Grammy winner. It seems that TayTay and Brittany have gotten closer during the past few weeks, after the rumored linkup between Chiefs’ TE Travis and the pop singer. Recently, Brittany was spotted roaming the streets of the Big Apple alongside her new bestie.

Several people were present at TayTay‘s apartment and were photographed leaving the apartment in Chiefs’ sweatshirts. Brittany, however, wasn’t photographed leaving.

Brittany also dropped a set of pictures alongside the wives of Shane Buechele and Blake Bell on her Instagram page, having a girl’s night in NYC.

Brittany and Other WAGs Had a Gala Time with Taylor Swift and Other Celebs

Along with Mahomes’ wife, Paige Buechele and Lyndsey Bell were also present. Paige even shared a couple of snaps on social media alongside the two of her friends. They were also spotted leaving Swift’s Tribeca place after the game.

Following the Chiefs’ victory, Mahomes’ high-school sweetheart enjoyed a delightful sushi dinner at Bond Street with Tay-Tay, singer Selena Gomez, supermodel Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and actress Sophie Turner, as reported by the NY Post. Brittany and Taylor were photographed holding hands.

It looks like Brittany has embraced Travis’ new love interest like she did the last one, Kayla Nicole. The two had become good friends before the split. Kayla was one part of Brittany’s 8-person bachelorette party and even helped her pick out her wedding dress. According to ETonline, Nicole says love is still there, but, she has since unfollowed both the Chiefs QB and her wife citing mental health and self-care as the reason.

It looks like fans won’t be seeing Taylor at the Chiefs games anytime soon. The pop sensation is set to resume her New Eras tour and will be spending November in South America. The tour is set to resume on November 9 in Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires, as per Marca.