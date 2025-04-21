“Shout Out to Pops”: Shedeur Sanders Appreciates Deion Sanders for Lavish 5000 Acre Ranch in Texas

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders is a devout Christian, a dedicated family man, and his children’s biggest supporter. He never misses a chance to uplift and motivate them, always putting their well-being first. From day one, he’s been both a father and a coach to Shilo and Shedeur, guiding their development every step of the way. Now, as they prepare to take the leap to the NFL, Deion continues to create an environment where his family can thrive.

Shedeur is grateful to Coach Prime for spending big to ensure he and his siblings have the best of everything. In one of his vlogs, the former Buffs quarterback gave his dad a shoutout for dropping serious money on their new home. But when asked if he’d do the same once he signs an NFL deal, Shedeur laughed it off. He doesn’t see the point—after all, his dad already took care of it.

“We’re at the house. Shoutout to the pops for making that big boy payment. Not really. Dad already got one. Why am I going to spend my money on it?”

Spread across a massive 5,000 acres, the property features several sprawling mansions, giving each of Deion’s children their own space and privacy. Coach Prime went all out—installing a full turf football field, a basketball court, a luxury pool, and a hot tub. The estate even includes a small lake, where Deion famously took Travis Hunter fishing.

To get around the vast property, he cruises in an ATV. Since the ranch is deep in the countryside, it’s teeming with wildlife—hogs, snakes, frogs, turtles, and more. But Deion isn’t fazed. A true outdoorsman, he keeps a 12-gauge shotgun handy and isn’t shy about hunting on his own land.

Interestingly, the Hall of Famer once listed the ranch for sale back in 2023 but had a change of heart. Instead, he pulled it off the market and poured even more money into making it the ultimate family retreat.

While Deion Sanders spent much of his time in Boulder coaching the Colorado Buffaloes, he needed a home there, too. So, in a show of love and gratitude, his three sons—Shedeur, Shilo, and Deion Jr.—pooled their money together to buy him a house just outside of Boulder. The place offers stunning views of the Flatirons, plenty of luxury, and even has a lake perfect for fishing, just the way Coach Prime likes it.

Shedeur will soon also be buying a new house for himself, depending on where he lands. While many rent property, the former Buffs QB previously stated his intent on buying a new crib as soon as a team drafts him.