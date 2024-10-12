mobile app bar

Skip Bayless Absolutely Hated Stephen A Smith’s Habit of Seeking Online Validation

Sneha Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Stephen A. Smith Declares Skip Bayless Pioneer of Sports Media Following FS1 Analyst's Acknowledgment as 'Most Hated Personality'

Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith, Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Skip Bayless redefined NFL television along with Stephen A Smith as the dynamic dual force on First Take. The commentator parted ways from ESPN to join FS1 for his show ‘Undisputed’ with Shannon Sharpe in 2016. While the former co-hosts have drifted apart in their own careers, Bayless revealed the one quality of his fellow host that he didn’t like.

During a recent appearance on ‘Pardon My Take’, Bayless stated that he doesn’t like responding to public opinion or getting influenced by it. However, Sharpe and Smith had a habit of scrolling Twitter during breaks, which the commentator didn’t appreciate.

“My days working with Stephen A and Shannon Sharpe, both of whom I love like brothers. My only grievance with either one of them was when we’d go to break and they’re looking at their phone and they’re scrolling, like seeing what Twitter said.”

The columnist mentioned that his co-hosts’ actions seemed like they were seeking “validation that they won the argument.” Bayless relayed how during his time at ESPN, Smith would get aggravated reading a targeted tweet during the break and later turn his anger on his co-host.

“In my days with Stephen A, one guy in Alaska would say say ‘You just got your ass kicked aren’t you embarrassed. And we come out of break and we go back on live TV and he’s angry at me for reasons I don’t know.”

Bayless shared that he would tell Smith that he’s “so much better” than that and shouldn’t need validation from internet folks. The commentator harbors strong views when it comes to social media and public opinions and doesn’t follow anyone on Twitter as a result.

Skip Bayless’ interesting Twitter presence

With 3.2 million followers and zero users followed, Bayless certainly has created a unique internet presence for himself. This intentional move is an attempt to keep his personal thoughts untainted by external ideas and present his genuine self to the audience. “You asked me about forming opinions, I just don’t want to be influenced by what anybody else thinks,” said Bayless.

Regarding Smith’s Alaskan tweet incident, Bayless commented that the analyst shouldn’t let online voices affect him mentally and change his behavior toward his co-host on the show.

You’re Stephen A freaking Smith just stand on your own two feet… you don’t want to let them creep into your psyche and define who you are on the air, and actually have a role in how you’re gonna respond to me coming out of the next break.”

Skip Bayless marked the end of a long partnership with Fox, leaving his show ‘Undisputed.’ As a result, fans of the Smith-Bayless duo are eagerly anticipating a reunion, but Smith dismissed the possibility back in July.

However, the offer is open from the former FS1 star’s side. When asked about the possibility of working with his former ESPN co-host again, Bayless sparked hope in his fans, saying, “You never know.

Whether we’ll actually see the two together remains to be seen. One thing is for sure, the two television personalities have made a name for themselves in the NFL world, with opinions that hold weight in the eyes of the fans.

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

Share this article

Don’t miss these