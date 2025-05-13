“Nobody Knew About Shedeur Sanders More Than You Did”: Skip Bayless Dismisses Tom Brady’s Take on NFL Draft Slide

For all of the success that was enjoyed throughout the 2025 NFL Draft by its various participants, Shedeur Sanders’ fall to the fifth round has proven to be the most prevalent narrative to come out of his year’s event. As fans continue to direct their accusations of collusion and racial bias at various NFL executives, the former host of Fox Sports’ Undisputed, Skip Bayless, has decided to direct his own accusations at the newest minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Tom Brady.

The controversial talk-show host recently drew the ire of Brady thanks to a series of tweets suggesting that the former New England Patriot was the one responsible for the Raiders’ decision to forgo drafting Sanders.

Even though various members of the organization, including Brady himself, have repeatedly stated that the former quarterback has little to no say in the team’s decision-making process, Bayless is continuing to take aim at the future first-ballot Hall of Famer. On the most recent episode of The Skip Bayless Show on YouTube, Bayless asserted that both Brady and the Raiders are lying in a desperate attempt to save face.

“The Raiders wouldn’t ask him, as a Raiders owner, one thing about Shedeur? Yea right, Tom, and you didn’t fumble on the tuck rule play either… Come on, man. Nobody knew more about Shedeur than you did, Tom. You spent so much time around the kid, and let’s just face up to it. You obviously vetoed that kid to [John] Spytek.”

Given the amount of draft capital that Las Vegas possessed, in addition to having recently reunited Pete Carroll and Geno Smith, Bayless believes that the Raiders would have been an ideal destination for Sanders. Unfortunately, according to the former host, Brady’s influence got in the way of that.

“The Las Vegas Raiders had three third-round picks, they had two fourth-round picks. And it would have been perfect for Shedeur to sit behind Geno Smith for a couple of years, learn the game, right on schedule, two years, come on, man. Spytek, obviously, did not take Shedeur with any of those picks because Tom Brady had obviously told Spytek not to take Shedeur Sanders with any pick.”

Even after reports, which indicated that Brady was “furious” at Bayless for making baseless accusations, began to circulate, the former FS1 personality decided to double down. For all of the controversy that’s resulted from Bayless’ claims, he’s now demanding that Brady fess up to what he has done.

According to Bayless, Brady is more akin to Pinocchio than anything else right now.

“It’s okay, Tom. Just own it. You and a whole lot of other NFL people decided Shedeur just wasn’t worth the potential trouble, wasn’t talented enough… I’m sure that all of these scenarios were played out, behind closed doors, by Tom Brady and Spytek. And you, Tom, obviously said no… Tom, come on, your nose is going to grow.”

While Bayless’ job as a hot-take style journalist is to, first and foremost, create controversies for the sake of viewership numbers, his latest take seems to have poked the bear in Brady. Considering that Brady is currently enjoying a 10-year, $375-million contract with Fox Sports, Bayless’ former employer, perhaps it was unwise for him to make an enemy out of a current broadcaster while still looking for a job himself.

Then again, Bayless has never been one to show away from confrontation, meaning that, for better or worse, this saga is likely far from over.