“Ask Tom Brady Why That Didn’t Happen”: Skip Bayless Says Shedeur Sanders Should Be the Raiders QB Over Geno Smith

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Despite having quite literally thrown his Dallas Cowboys’ jersey into a trash can before donning a Philadelphia Eagles jersey, Skip Bayless is back to previewing the upcoming season for Jerry Jones’ latest roster. With season win totals being the talk of the town thanks to the official release of all 32 NFL teams’ 2025 regular season schedules, the former Undisputed host naturally used the opportunity to make a bold prediction.

Advertisement

In the midst of thumbing through each of the 17 matchups, Bayless concluded that America’s team has a realistic chance at rebounding with a 13-4 regular season record. First and foremost, however, he stated that he was more than comfortable with seeing Dallas being tasked to defend the Raiders’ new quarterback in Geno Smith.

“We beat Geno two years ago when he was Seattle’s quarterback. He had a big game, 334 yards, that was at Jerry World but we outlasted him.”

The podcaster couldn’t help but attack Tom Brady once more as he iterated that the Raiders had essentially given up their chance of winning over the Cowboys by passing on Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“We can beat Geno Smith. Shedeur Sanders should be the quarterback, obviously, with the Raiders. Ask Tom Brady why that didn’t happen, but I think we can win that game.”

According to Bayless, Mike McCarthy and the Dallas defense are more than capable of handling Pete Carroll and Smith. In fact, the Raiders’ roster doesn’t seem to be a concern for him at all.

Thankfully, for the sake of Bayless’ blood pressure, he won’t have to worry about Sanders facing off against his Cowboys, as the Cleveland Browns are nowhere to be found on their schedule. Bayless, like many, is still disappointed at the way NFL scouts and executives treated the Colorado QB throughout the drafting process.

Unfortunately, he’ll have to wait a while before getting a chance to prove that he was right about Sanders’ talent. The Browns are set to start the year with the veteran Joe Flacco at the helm, where he’s likely to remain barring any injury or series of bad performances.

Seeing as the former Super Bowl MVP was able to produce a 4-1 record with the team in 2023, in addition to the fact that they just gave him $4,250,000 to bring him back, it’s incredibly unlikely that the Browns paid him that money just to then take a backseat to either one of the two quarterbacks that they just inherited through the draft.

Shoulder Sanders somehow manage to overcome the odds and find himself in a starting position, he’ll be forced to go up against some stiff competition. Thanks to being in the AFC North, he’d be tasked with outdoing two of the greatest signal callers in the league today, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.

As far as non-division games are concerned, Cleveland drew matchups with the NFC North, meaning that a date with the highest scoring team in the league is on the docket as well. Both Sanders and the Browns will have their work cut out for them this season.

Nevertheless, fans will continue to anticipate the former Buffalo’s pro debut right up until the moment it finally happens.