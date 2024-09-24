Skip Bayless Declares Josh Allen “NFL’s Best Quarterback” After Dream Outing Against Jaguars

Buffalo rammed through the Jaguars on Monday Night Football, putting up 47 points to their measly 10. Many thought that the Bills would struggle after a host of departures this off-season but Josh Allen has put all the doubts aside.

The dual-threat QB elevated his game, carrying that offense on his shoulders and making sure they don’t skip a beat. His performance in the first half at Orchard Park was a thing of beauty, scoring five touchdowns and emerging as the best Quarterback in the NFL, according to Skip Bayless.

Skip took to X after the Bills’ five-star act showing against Jacksonville, lauding Allen for his performances:

Now that Josh Allen has cleaned up his turnover act, and he no longer has Diggs, he’s making the case HE’S the NFL’s best QB. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 24, 2024

The Bills scored on each of their first five drives. Allen went 22 of 28 for 247 yards in the first 30 minutes alone, with completions to nine receivers.

He only attempted two more passes in the second half, finishing the match with 263 yards, four TDs, and no interceptions. He also rushed for 44 yards on six carries, gliding and effortlessly moving across the field, picking up the first down on multiple occasions.

This is the third consecutive game in which the Bills have scored 30 points or more as they taught the lackluster Jaguars and misfiring Trevor Lawrence a harsh lesson.

The praise and admiration came pouring in Monday night from across the sports world, with even 4-time NBA Champion LeBron James impressed by Allen’s performances.

Allen gets his flowers from NBA GOAT

The Bills QB’s performance as the conductor of the Bills orchestra at Orchard Park captivated many today, with many across Sports World chiming in and expressing their love for the QB.

One of them was King LeBron James who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express what he felt after seeing the Buffalo shot-caller ball out.

I really like watching Josh Allen play football! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2024

The Bills are now 3-0 for the first time since 2020 as they look to defend the AFC East title for the fifth straight season. After easily dispatching two Florida teams in back-to-back weeks, they now travel on the road for the next three-game weeks, facing tough opponents in the Ravens, and Texans, and then a crucial divisional matchup with the Jets.

Seeing how the top QBs and former MVPs like Lamar, Mahomes, Tua, etc are struggling with consistency and throwing picks, this could finally be the year when Allen gets his hand on that elusive MVP Award as he continues to carry the Buffalo offense.