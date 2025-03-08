“[Kevin Durant] Looked Mentally Semi-Retired”: Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About Suns Star Amid Team’s Slump

Mar 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives to the net in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Skip Bayless made an explosive comment about Kevin Durant’s future during a video discussing the 15-time All-Star’s career. Bayless went through the timeline, recalling how KD left to win with Golden State before moving on to Brooklyn and then Phoenix, where his team has undergone immense struggles this season.

Bayless believes that from what he’s seen recently, Durant is mentally checked out for much of his time on the court. “The more I watch [Durant] at age 36, the more he looked mentally semi-retired to me,” the longtime sports analyst said candidly.

Bayless pointed out KD’s off-court endeavors, stressing that the future Hall of Famer could be planning to hang ’em up soon, as he continues to work on other projects.

“He’s participating in a documentary made about his life and times. And it just feels to me like he is winding down his basketball,” Skip continued.

The 73-year-old believes Durant may have lost his drive after 17 years in the NBA, and that absence of passion has negatively affected the Suns all season. Phoenix has gone just 20-31 since their blazing 8-1 start and currently sit on the outside looking in at the Western Conference playoff picture.

Skip did acknowledge KD’s tremendous campaign despite his team’s lack of success, also underlining that the Suns haven’t been the same since the franchise parted ways with Chris Paul.

Even with the team’s struggles, though, Durant was originally adamant about wanting to see his contract with the Suns through.

Kevin Durant and Phoenix could be headed for offseason breakup

While Kevin Durant did appear to be to be committed to the Suns after a bumpy tenure with the Nets, it now seems that his commitment won’t last past this summer. Unless the team pulls themselves out of the mud and manages a deep playoff run, Phoenix could be headed for several massive changes in the offseason.

Not only is KD’s status with the Suns in question, but franchise cornerstone Devin Booker’s is too. While it’s more likely Book remains with the Suns than Durant, the franchise could be forced to part with both stars if the team continues on their current trajectory.

Phoenix was given one last glimmer of hope when Kyrie Irving went down with a torn ACL, though. With the Mavs still several games ahead of the Suns for the last play-in spot, Phoenix will have to play their best ball and take advantage of the injury-riddled Mavericks in order to keep this season from becoming a complete failure.