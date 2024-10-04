Skip Bayless Explains Why The Cowboys Can’t Realistically Chase Davante Adams This Season

Aug 19, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks back to the locker room after an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Davante Adams wants the Las Vegas Raiders to trade him. That much is clear. What’s much cloudier, though, is the number of suitors who can sensibly acquire the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

According to former FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless, the hefty financial cost is the reason the Dallas Cowboys aren’t pursuing him.

Adams has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract after this season, but is slated to make a combined $72.3 million in 2025 and 2026.

Those massive figures, for a soon-to-be 32-year-old wideout, are understandably giving franchises pause about forking over premium assets for his services. And Dallas? Well, they’ve been historically stingy with their money.

Jones did make Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in NFL history this offseason, but as Bayless put it, he “waited and waited” to re-sign the QB.

Fans in Bayless’ comments were actually quick to agree with his take. One related this aspiration to the organization’s lack of activity on running back Derrick Henry in free agency:

No of course not. Same when we didn’t get Henry — Washed (@GundamSmoke) October 4, 2024

Others said team owner Jerry Jones would be best served waiting to pay Micah Parsons instead of allocating money to Adams:

Paying Parsons is organizationally much more important than acquiring Adams. I hate the cowboys but it’s very clear they’ve got one of the best scouting dept in the sport. Should trust them to find another young weapon and prioritize signing your guy who is a game changer on D — ️ip Davis III (@PipDavis69420) October 4, 2024

Dallas’ Super Bowl chances would definitely get a boost from Adams’ potential arrival. However, Adams currently has two other squads atop his dream destinations.

Adams eyes reunion with his former QBs

The Cowboys are far from the only franchise who would benefit from Adams’ addition to their roster. Many different organizations are reportedly in the mix for him.

But Adams, because of his large salary and cap hits, holds some leverage and can dictate where he winds up. According to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, Adams wants a reunion with Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr.

“There are a lot of teams interested… but there’s, realistically, only a few teams that can get him… the Saints and Jets, for a lot of reasons, make sense. Davante Adams would love to be a Jet. And, for a lot of reasons, he would love to be a Saint.”

Despite Adams’ wants, just one of his two preferred organizations is truly feasible. And that place, based on what Schultz has been told, is the “most likely to land him.”

“[The Saints] do not have the financial flexibility to go out and get Davante Adams… it would be almost impossible for them to get [him]. The Jets absolutely should get [Adams], and executives around the league believe they’re the favorite.”

Adams is set to sit out the Raiders’ Week 5 game due to a hamstring injury. He will probably be traded before stepping on an NFL field again in 2024.