Skip Bayless is Unfazed by Ezekiel Elliott’s $6,000,000 Worth Patriots Move; “Will Not Miss Him, Not Fear Him”

Star Running Back Ezekiel Elliott recently inked a $6,000,000 deal with Bill Belichick’s Patriots and some Cowboys fans are a bit disappointed with it. However, Skip Bayless, the most hardcore Dallas fan out there, reckons that the RB won’t be missed by his team.

Advertisement

Skip, in a recent segment of The Skip Bayless Show, stated that while Elliott did perform incredibly in his initial days with the Cowboys, his recent numbers weren’t that great which suggests that he is well past his prime and will probably fail to churn out big numbers for his new team.

Skip Bayless Isn’t Bothered About Ezekiel Moving to New England

Recently, Skip Bayless didn’t shy away from letting his thoughts known on Elliott’s move to the New England Patriots. Bayless made it absolutely clear that he will not be ‘fearing’ Ezekiel Elliott when he comes over with the Patriots to play against the Dallas Cowboys. He stated that Zeke went through a lot during his Cowboys days and is no more at his peak.

Advertisement

“You’ve heard of shot fighters — just taking too many punches. You’ve heard of cauliflower ear in boxing. To me, Zeke is a shot back. He just died for too many Cowboys causes over these seven years. Don’t think he has much left. I will not miss him, I will not fear him when New England comes to play at Dallas. I will not fear Zeke. I’m sure he’ll suck it up and give whatever he has left to give,” said Bayless.

Although Skip Bayless stressed that he won’t be missing Ezekiel Elliott now that he’s gone, he also gave credit where it was due. Bayless pointed out that during his rookie year, Elliott ‘carried’ the Cowboys. However, from that point onwards, his stats never really picked up, due to what Bayless likes to call the ‘Earl Campbell Syndrome.’

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1636397083409399809?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Certainly, his rookie year, that was by far his best year. That was his one and only great, great year during which he literally carried my Dallas Cowboys all the way to the (No.) 1 seed in the NFC. His stats went consistently down, down, down, down, down as he suffered the fate of what I call ‘Earl Campbell Syndrome,’” Bayless further added, making it absolutely clear that Zeke’s departure is not going to have any sort of negative effect on his favorite team.

Ezekiel Elliott’s Contract With the Patriots is Loaded With Conditions

Ezekiel Elliott has signed a one-year deal worth $6 million with the Patriots which also includes a signing bonus of $600,000 and a base salary of $1.55 million. However, what’s interesting to know is that there are other incentives in store for Elliott which will be unlocked if he performs well.

Advertisement

He would be earning $300,000 for hitting 975 yards, another $300,000 for 1100 yards, 1225 yards, 1350 yards and so on from scrimmage. So if he hits around 1500 yards from scrimmage, he could be looking at earning approximately $1.5 million more. Furthermore there’s $300,000 for him to take home by playing 50 percent of offensive snaps and this increases progressively as well.

As all these bonuses will entirely depend on his performance, many reckon that this might push him even harder to do better this year. However, Skip Bayless is sure that the RB won’t be able to do much under Bill Belichick.