Ezekiel Elliot Update: Coach Mike McCarthy Reviews Zeke’s First Week Back in Jerry World

After months of trying to land a running back through free agency and the draft, the Cowboys went back from where they started. Ezekiel Elliot is back in Dallas and will once again pick up yards running from that backline and it looks like they are embracing his return.

As per X post by the Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken, Mike McCarthy is feeling optimistic about bringing Zeke back into that Running Backroom. The former Packer HC feels Elliot will be performing at the highest level for them.

“We’re running back by committee, but I think he’ll definitely play at the level that he’s played, I know, in my time here. I anticipate that. I don’t see any drop-off in the way he moves. He’s in good shape. …He’s come in here, and he’s picked up right where he left off.”

Besides their problems in playoffs and scoring against the above .500 teams, the Cowboys had one of the best offences last season. Ranking 5th in the league. They notched up 371.6 yards per game with 57 TDs. However, when it came to rushing offence, they were middle of the pack, with 112.3 yards per game, though they had 36 TDs.

As per ESPN, in the 2022 season, they were still 11th in total offence with a healthy 354.9 yards but averaged 135.2 yards rushing. In 2002 Zeke ran for only 876 yards, sharing the load with Tony Pollard who notched up 1000 yards on fewer carries than Elliot, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. So they released Zeke to save money after they gave him a 6-year $90 million deal with $50 million guaranteed, relying solely on Pollard for the 2023 season.

Last season, Tony once again hit the 1000-yard mark, but this time only averaged 4.0 yards per carry which is not far from Zeke’s 3.8 in the 2022 season. After overpaying Ezekiel Elliot, the Cowboys refused to pay Pollard his asking money and extended beyond his rookie contract. He left for the Titans who signed him on a 3-year $24 million contract.

Now, they are back to where they started with Ezekiel Elliot and are finally pinning all their hopes on him. Their failure and unwillingness to pay might cost them a big time as now they are running against the clock with contract extensions for Dak, CeeDee Lamb and even Micah Parsons.

Dallas Cowboys Race Against the Deadlines

Jerry Jones proclaimed at the start of the off-season that they were all-in. Some believed this would mean, the Cpowboys are willing to give their prized assets a new bumper contract. However, he changed his tune faster than he could stand, asserting that yes, they want to keep Dak and Lamb. But they are waiting for leaves to fall elsewhere before they give out contacts.

So far, nothing has happened and there has been no progress in negotiations. The leaves are beginning to fall when it comes to elite wideouts, as teams are beginning to pay over $25 million to their receivers, which means any extension for CeeDee would have to be around $30 million or he becomes a free agent next season.

As for Dak, the going market is already $50 million after Burrow, Herbert, Cousins, etc got their deals. If the Dolphins pay their QB Tua anywhere $45 million, the Cowboys would have to pay Prescott above $50 million.

With the regular season only 4 months away, the drama in Dallas will probably continue until the very last minute before panic sets in and they end up paying all three of them over the market price, just like last time when they paid Dak $40 million.

The inefficiency of this front office will ultimately lead them down a familiar path to nowhere. And so, the elusive Super Bowl dream remains just that- a dream.