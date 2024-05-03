Dak Prescott Responds to Ezekiel Elliot Coming Back to Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott will once again have Ezekiel Elliot in his backfield to hand the ball over to. Both drafted by the Cowboys in 2016, Zeke and Dak had a successful partnership for many years before the lack of production made them release Zeke. However, with no rusher signed during the free agency and draft, Dallas chose to sign him on a one-year contract.

Looks like the Cowboys’ QB is relishing the opportunity of teaming up with Zeke again. As per an interview with Michael Gehleken, Dak understands what he brings to the team and that locker room.

Prescott stated that Zeke is the kind of guy on whom you can bank, who loves to have fun but knows when it’s time to put in the work. His tenacity, intensity and dedication towards his craft is something every young player should aim for. Dak said,

” We are super excited, knowing our history. My experience with him as a brother but in this case as a teammate is what he brings to the team, just the locker room alone. The guy that does everything right from the locker room to the field. A great guy, and with us our young team can follow. Excited to have him back, knowing the threat he is going to provide.”

Bringing Zeke in might feel like a last-ditch effort. They needed an experienced back and having someone who already knows the culture has some merits. The Cowboys have failed to get more weapons for Dak Prescott but did make considerable investments in the Offensive Line and Defensive Line. If Elliot runs behind that improved O-Line, he could do some real damage.

While Dak is happy to have Zeke back, he would be hoping to stay with the franchise for a few more years as a new contract extension is on the cards for him, which could make him one of the highest earners in the NFL.

Dak Prescott Makes His Stance Clear

Dak Prescott will be a free agent next season if the Cowboys don’t act fast and give him the extension, he is expecting. They are already paying him $55 million this year. While they yet again crashed in the early round of playoffs last season, Dallas’ shot-caller still made an impression with his performances, and being one of the front-runners for the MVP.

As per the NFL, in a league-high 410 completed passes, he threw for 4,516 yards and the league-best 36 Touchdowns with only nine picks. He had a completion % of 69.5. He was a runner-up for MVP, losing the award to Lamar Jackson. With one year remaining on his 4-year $160 million contract, a new contract could make him one of the highest earners in the NFL and could be valued around $55-$60 million.

So it is not surprising that Jerry Jones is playing the waiting game because he has to give a new contract to Dak, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. Giving their 8-year veteran shot-caller a massive contract could have negative implications for the team. There are only a few teams that have the highest-paid QB and a receiver and have been able to compete at the highest level.

The coming few months will be crucial for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, whether they want to stick with him or move on and try to emulate the 49ers strategy of using a rookie QB. Trey Lance will be a crucial factor when the negotiations for a new deal begin.