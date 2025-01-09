“Skydiving, Swimming With the Sharks”: Travis Hunter’s New Year Resolution Might Scare NFL Teams Looking to Draft Him

2024 was a great year for Heisman winner Travis Hunter. He ended his college career on a high, firmly cementing his legacy as a two-way star. And he has even bigger plans for this year; plans that will surely instill fear in the hearts of the team that will draft him in this year’s Draft.

Advertisement

During the latest episode of his podcast, Hunter revealed his New Year’s resolutions, of adding more thrill to his life and living to the fullest. Aside from keeping himself in great shape, and trying to be a better human being, he has a couple more resolutions that he wishes to fulfill this year.

“I might go skydiving. Skydiving and Shark swimming. I don’t know though. Probably skydiving. I’ve been trying to go. I was supposed to go skydiving last year but I didn’t end up doing that.”

While being a good person is a lifetime process and spending time with loved ones should be a resolution every year, Hunter might have only a few months to accomplish his thrilling resolutions.

NFL teams structure their contracts in such a way that players are discouraged from doing activities that might put players in harm’s way. Activities like skydiving and swimming with sharks, for example.

With college football behind him now, Hunter has set his eyes on the upcoming Draft and has already started preparing for life in the NFL.

Travis Hunter has shifted focus to the NFL

Hunter has been watching a lot of NFL games since Colorado’s season ended. He shifted his focus to the league even before his last college game. He admitted that even though he doesn’t like watching NFL games, he has been doing that lately in an effort to see which team ends up getting the first overall pick in the draft.

“I be watching. I ain’t gonna lie. I don’t like to watch NFL but I have been watching way more NFL, ain’t gonna lie. Since our last game and since before that game, I am trying to see who gets the number one pick.”

Being the Heisman winner and a standout star coming out of the NCAA, Hunter is projected to be drafted in the first round. Clearly, he thinks he’s going to be the number-one pick.

Before Week 18, Hunter believed he might end up in New England, but their meaningless win against the Bills altered the equation, costing them the first overall pick. However, Hunter isn’t concerned about where he lands—his only focus is on being drafted and living out the dream he’s been preparing for his entire life.

The Titans now hold the first pick, followed by the Browns and then the Giants. All three teams most likely need a QB. So those teams will likely draft both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward ahead of Travis and he might get to go to New England after all.