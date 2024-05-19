SNL Doesn’t Spare Tom Brady of Jokes on His Kids Despite Regrets Over the Netflix Roast

Tom Brady couldn’t quite back up his “I’m unroastable” claim in the aftermath of the Netflix special. The panel of comedians and his former teammates had some zingers that TB12 took with stride. However, afterward, the father of three claimed that he should have considered the impact those jokes had on his kids, leading to all sorts of speculations, with even the SNL now joining in on the fun.

During the ‘Weekend Update’ segment of Saturday Night Live, co-host Colin Jost put Tom Brady back on the hot seat following his recent comments. The highly acclaimed comedian dropped a bombshell, playfully suggesting that Brady can pretend all he wants, but he’d be up for a roast even if his kids were in the hot seat.

“Tom Brady revealed that he has regrets about last week’s Netflix Roast, saying he didn’t like the way it affected his kids. But that isn’t stopping him from performing in tomorrow night’s Netflix Roast of Tom Brady’s Kids.” Jost quipped.

Recent reports suggest that the NFL legend’s roast had some unexpected fallout, especially on his kids after they watched it. He thought it was all fun and games until he saw how it affected Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian.

“I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way it affected my kids. So, it’s the hardest part about, like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize ‘I wouldn’t do that again’ because of the way that it affected, actually, the people I care about the most in the world,” Brady said on The Pivot podcast, as per Today.com.

“It makes you, in some ways, a better parent going through it ‘cause again sometimes you are naïve. You don’t know, or you get a little like, ‘Oh sh*t,” the former NFL QB added.

It’s that classic case of hindsight being 20/20, where what seemed like a good idea at the time turned out to have some unexpected fallout. However, the New England Patriots legend probably won’t be signing up for another round of roasting anytime soon.

Yet, the jokes related to the roast just keep coming up, with everyone dissecting it on their podcasts. But, then again, credit goes to Brady for taking it all in stride, just like he did on the field when he was winning those seven Super Bowl championships.