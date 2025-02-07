Snoop Dogg & ‘Nephew’ Shedeur Sanders are Getting Ready to Drop a Banger Real Soon

Snoop Dogg has a habit of appearing in unexpected places! From guest appearances on TV shows to cameos in films, he’s almost everywhere. Hence, it should come as no surprise to see the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker host the 2024 NFL Honors. However, that wasn’t the only highlight of the day. Snoop Dogg and Shedeur Sanders appear to have a banger in the making.

In a video by Well Off Media, Shedeur and Deion Sanders were seen entering Snoop Dogg’s vanity van, where he was getting ready to host the event. While Deion and Snoop took their sweet time dapping and hyping each other up, the rapper’s eyes lit up when he saw Shedeur. The Buffs QB matched his energy as he hugged him before announcing a song with him.

“We going to make a song soon. We going to get in the studio man! Yeah, we dropping. We dropping real soon,” announced Shedeur. The West Coast rapper was ecstatic hearing his “nephew’s” words. And he, too, expressed his enthusiasm for doing a song with Shedeur. “I owe you one, nephew. Stay ready so you ain’t got to get ready, Bang Bang Bang!” reacted Snoop Dogg.

Luckily for the “Perfect Time” hitmaker, he didn’t pull a Cam Ward on him. For those out of context, Sanders and the Miami Hurricanes QB recently had a joint workout session where the Buffs star invited his counterpart to record a song together.

“C’mon brother, let’s make a song. Let’s drop one,” Shedeur said. Interestingly enough, Ward turned down Sanders’ request.“I play football,” shot back Ward. Shedeur Sanders at this point seemed annoyed by the rejection as he sarcastically wondered if Ward had any life outside the game.

“Here we go… Football… you don’t have any hobbies outside of football?” asked Sanders. Cam Ward, in response, noted that he wants to be known as a football player.

“I just play football. I want people to know me as a football player. They search ‘Cam Ward’ and it says American Football.”

Meanwhile, the meeting between Snoop, Shedeur, and Deion on Thursday also saw an unexpected guest turn up. There was a brief cameo from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The octogenarian was seen tightly hugging Deion Sanders while exchanging pleasantries.

Jones was also heard saying a few muted words to Deion, who was rumored to be a strong HC candidate for the Cowboys before Brian Schottenheimer was locked in. Interestingly enough, the first thing that Jones said to Shedeur Sanders was about trading. “Well we got to do some trading,” said Jones as he patted the 23-year-old’s back.

Considering Jerry Jones made Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in the league last summer, it’s unlikely to see the Cowboys GM trade draft picks for Shedeur. But as is always the case with Jones, drama and strange decisions go hand in hand with him.