“That Crazy Asf”: Fans Left Disgusted With Travis Hunter’s Game Day Superstition Which Is Similar To Patrick Mahomes’

Superstitions often play a crucial role in many players’ game day routines, as they embrace unique rituals to bring them luck. Some practices are quite common, while others are rather unusual. Patrick Mahomes is one such example. Back in 2023, the Chiefs QB stunned the NFL world by revealing his game-day ritual of wearing the same red underwear for every game, saying, “As long as we’re winning, I’ll keep the superstition going”. Just when football fans thought they had heard it all, Travis Hunter followed suit, leaving many bewildered.

In his recent media appearance, Hunter revealed on the Overtime podcast that he has one designated pair of underwear that he wears every match day. For the 21-year-old, this is his lucky garment. So much so that he only uses it for the games. Considering how he dominated CFB as a two-way player and won a Heisman trophy to top it off, it’s hard to question the effectiveness of the strange superstition.

“l wear the same underwear for every game day. I got one pair of underwear that I wear every game day. As it comes out of the washer, I skip that underwear and just save it for a game day. Bruh, I remember one game I ain’t wear em boy… and it felt like something wasn’t right.”

When asked how long he plans to wear the same underwear, Hunter informed that he will continue the ritual till he finds a better replacement.

While Hunter had no qualms about revealing his game-day ritual, his fans were disgusted by the information. This is hardly surprising, is it?

NFL fans can’t come to terms with Travis Hunter’s superstition

Unable to understand the reasoning behind it, fans began voicing their opinions in large numbers in the comments section. For many, the best word to describe the Heisman winner’s routine was “crazy”.

Fans are shell shocked after Travis Hunter revealed that he wears the same underwear for all the gamedays. pic.twitter.com/ogVe0eLTMz — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) February 13, 2025

Others, meanwhile, could not believe that someone of Hunter’s stature had the guts to openly reveal this in public.

Many couldn’t believe the guts of Hunter to reveal this publicly https://t.co/wXwqmWCXG8 pic.twitter.com/Be7fkLqo6T — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) February 13, 2025

For Patrick Mahomes’ fans, this was something that they had heard before.

For some, this reminded them of Patrick Mahomes’ superstition of wearing red underwears https://t.co/wXwqmWCXG8 pic.twitter.com/0UT77BUb9p — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) February 13, 2025

Some were even concerned that the Buffs star wore the same underwear without washing them. Thankfully, Travis Hunter promptly clarified on his podcast’s Instagram account that he washes them after every game.

This information made the superstition easier to digest for some, as the game days are usually a week apart. So wearing a washed undergarment once a week doesn’t sound as weird as many make it out to be.

A few however saw understood Hunter’s superstition considering he washes them before every match. https://t.co/wXwqmWCXG8 pic.twitter.com/R0Lxi2Y2OW — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) February 13, 2025

Whether it’s Jordan’s lucky UNC shorts or Serena Williams’ insistence on tying her laces in a certain way, superstitions have always been a big part of sports. But Travis Hunter’s and Patrick Mahomes’ game-day habits sometimes push the boundaries of what some fans can cope with.

While the internet does not seem to appreciate these rituals, Mahomes and Hunter’s professional success helps them maintain their stance.