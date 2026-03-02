Dominiq Ponder’s Cause of Death Explained: How Colorado Buffaloes Lost 23-Year-Old QB in Tragic Incident

What should have been a celebratory time for the Colorado Buffaloes has suddenly turned into a tragedy as the team’s 23-year-old quarterback, Dominiq Ponder, was pronounced dead following a single-car crash that occurred at approximately three in the morning on the eve of the program’s spring ball debut. Ponder was reported to have been driving a 2023 Tesla Model 3 and was alone in the car at the time of the accident.

According to official reports, the incident occurred on Baseline Road in Boulder County. Colorado State Patrol Sergeant Ivan Alvarado confirmed that Ponder lost control of the vehicle while driving down the right-handed curve of the road. At this point, the car went across the other lane, bursting through the guardrail and hitting an electrical pole before rolling at least once and then catching fire.

RIP Dominiq Ponder 🙏🏽 The Colorado QB passed away in a single-car accident. Tragic news on the eve of spring ball. pic.twitter.com/WjRUjDoAUV — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) March 1, 2026

Ponder was best known for his physical attributes as a quarterback, as most signal callers tend not to stand at 6-foot-5 while also weighing 200 pounds. In his two appearances with the Buffaloes last season, the backup QB recorded one pass attempt and two rushing attempts.

The head coach of the program, Deion Sanders, deemed Ponder to be “one of his Florida boys” on the team. In his heartfelt message posted to social media, the NFL Hall of Famer also noted that “Dom was one of my favorites” while also asking “God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones.”

God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones. Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord Comfort us. #CoachPrime pic.twitter.com/2R7BAVyZ8u — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) March 1, 2026

Ponder’s high school career, which peaked at Carol City High, ultimately saw him become a three-star recruit, which helped him to entice the QB-needy Buffaloes. In an official statement from the program’s athletic director, Fernando Lovo, it was noted that Ponder “epitomized the values of passion, enthusiasm, leadership, toughness, and intelligence that were revered by his teammates and coaches alike.”

At this time, the public is being asked to respect the privacy of both Ponder’s family and his loved ones, as his crash remains under investigation by local authorities. The university would also like it to be known that it will be making “counseling resources available to student-athletes and staff to assist during this time of unimaginable loss.”

It’s a heartbreaking loss for Colorado, as the program was only recently freed from the cancer concerns that plagued Sanders for most of the 2025 calendar year. As of writing, it remains unclear as to whether or not the team will proceed ahead with the scheduled activities that it had prepared for Monday’s opener.