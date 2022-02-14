“THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW I’VE SEEN”: LeBron James was enthralled by Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre performing live during Super Bowl 56 halftime show

LeBron James is as much an NFL fan as anyone else, and during Super Bowl 56, he was having a great time as he showed up live to the game.

The NBA star is an LA resident and so him making the trip wasn’t too surprising given how many other high profile celebrities showed up.

The game was tightly fought throughout, and LeBron probably had a vested interest in both sides. On one hand, the Bengals are from his home state, Ohio, while the Rams are in the same city he plays in currently. In the end, James was going to walk away happy, and that’s exactly what happened.

He had @KingJames say hi to his mom while he was on FaceTime with her at the Super Bowl 😂 pic.twitter.com/4rZuZxBRiS — ESPN (@espn) February 13, 2022

He also absolutely loved the halftime show which featured a number of high profile performers.

LeBron James loved Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige

This halftime show truly was one for the ages. You had a bunch of artists who are more than just household names and more like icons all coming together to play some of their best hits.

In the end, we had a very memorable performance.

Bruh!! If someone told me back in the day, they would be crip walking during a Super Bowl halftime show, I would say they were crazy!!! Man, this show felt good!!! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/bWjM7f92Er — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 14, 2022

LeBron James Tweeted this out during the show as well:

OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

The halftime show perfectly complemented the game as well. The title went right down to the wire as the Rams pulled off a narrow 23-20 victory decided on the second-last drive of the game. Cooper Kupp won Super Bowl MVP for his heroics on the Rams’ last touchdown drive.

